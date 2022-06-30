MultiVersus beta aiming to be a soft launch, barring any bugs

The Warner Bros. crossover fighter MultiVersus is off to a strong start thanks to its closed alpha, letting those lucky enough to take part get a feel for its gameplay and figure out who their mains will be once the game launches this year.

One downside is that any progress made during the alpha won’t be carried over to the full release. So, if you managed to unlock any characters or cosmetics in the battle pass, you’ll need to get them again. Fans are naturally curious if the upcoming MultiVersus beta will be the same, but the game’s director hopes this won’t be the case.

In response to a fan on Twitter, Tony Huynh says that the plan is to have the beta be permanent, essentially making it a soft launch before the game properly releases. However, this will only be the case if there are no serious bugs in place. Hopefully this won’t be the case and players will be able to keep anything they unlock during the beta.

It’ll hopefully be permanent unless we find some really awful bugs — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) June 29, 2022

While MultiVersus lacks an exact release date, the beta is expected to arrive in July. We know next to nothing else about it, but we will hopefully see a few extra playable characters. The alpha featured almost every character confirmed for the roster so far, with the exception of the Iron Giant, so he may show up in the beta and finally get the chance to team up with Superman.

There are likely even more characters that have yet to be announced, although there have been several leaks that may have given away some of them. Some examples include more Cartoon Network icons like the Powerpuff Girls and Samurai Jack, as well as the titular star of Ted Lasso, which would easily be the most bizarre inclusion yet — even more bizarre than Ultra Instinct Shaggy.