Will NBA 2K22 be available for the Nintendo Switch?

It’s that time of year again, as many basketball fans look forward to the start of the new NBA season and the release of the yearly NBA 2K game. This year, NBA 2K22 will launch worldwide on September 10, and much like last year, Madden will be available for both current and next-generation consoles. But what about the Nintendo Switch? Last year, NBA 2K21 did launch for the Switch, but that console only received the current-gen version. So about for 2021? We now have an answer.

On July 14, Take-Two officially confirmed NBA 2K22. The title will be available for a variety of consoles, including both old and next-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles, PC, and yes, the Nintendo Switch.

However, Nintendo Switch users will not be able to experience the true next-gen experience of NBA 2K22. In the NBA 2K22 FAQs, the development team of NBA 2K22 answered a question regarding the future of next-gen gaming for PC and the Switch. The 2K team emphasized that the focus for them was to ensure that the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of NBA 2K22 were optimized.

The 2K team concluded that the devs worked to make sure that the experience for this year is fresh, but that next-gen gameplay won’t be coming to the Switch. However, there is a chance that it can in the future. The NBA 2K devs noted that it will continue to investigate the possibility in the near future.

Related: Is NBA 2K22 crossplay/cross platform?