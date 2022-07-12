Will Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduce a new Eevee evolution?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will introduce the ninth generation of Pokémon to the main series. It will be a new adventure, with a massive region for you to explore, alongside multiple Pokémon you have yet to see in other areas. Many are asking if we’re going to see a new Eevee evolution in this game. Here’s what you need to know if we’re going to see a new Eevee evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

More Eeveelutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

There have been rumors circling the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet story, how time travel will be involved, and the many Pokémon releasing to the game. These rumors have claimed that Eevee will supposedly not receive a new evolution.

Centro Leaks shared rumors that Pokémon will time travel whereas the player will not, including the absence of Joltik, Milotic, Wailord, Metagross, Jynx, and Golurk from the game. However, as this information comes from hearsay, we have to take this information with a grain of salt, as there is no actual evidence shared by The Pokémon Company at this time.

NEW Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks from today's new source:



– There's no new Eevee evolution.

– Joltik, Milotic, Wailord, Metagross, Jynx and Golurk are NOT in the game.

– Pokémon WILL TIME TRAVEL.

– The player will not.

– Says that story is very good. — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) July 12, 2022

Previously, Centro Leaks shared multiple details leading up to the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. While they have shared reliable information in the past, we do not have access to Scarlet and Violet now, and we cannot confirm whether these details are true. The last Eevee evolution to release was Sylveon in Pokémon X and Y, which was the sixth generation. If these details are true, it will be nearly a decade since another had been added to the line-up.

We’ll learn more details about if this information is accurate or not closer to the release as we receive more information from The Pokémon Company.