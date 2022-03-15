Will Resident Evil remakes on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S have save transfers? Answered

Resident Evil fans have a trio of titles to look forward to this year. Resident Evil 2 Remake, 3 Remake, and 7 are all coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S with free upgrades. If you own the physical or digital editions of any of those, you’ll be able to play them on the newer platforms “with visual enhancements later this year.” We don’t know when the exact release date is, but we do have an update about save data transfers.

As confirmed by the Resident Evil Twitter account, saves from the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will transfer to the newer consoles, letting you pick up right where you left off. DLC from the Resident Evil Gold Edition will also make the jump. If all this talk about consoles has you PC players feeling left out, don’t worry — that version will get visual upgrades the same day that the new console versions launch.

The recent remakes have proven to be quite popular over these past few years. Resident Evil 3 Remake sold 5 million copies last we checked, bringing it up to Resident Evil Village’s milestone numbers. Village itself has gotten plenty of love over the past year too. It’ll be getting free DLC at some point in the future.