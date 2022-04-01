Will Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands be coming to Xbox Game Pass? Answered

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands launched in early 2022 to critical acclaim across all platforms. However, you might not want to invest in it without knowing if it’s the type of game you’ll enjoy, so it could be worth waiting to see if it launches on a subscription service. This guide explains if Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Will Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands come to Xbox Game Pass?

Image via Xbox

We don’t know if Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will ever come to Xbox Game Pass, but it likely will at some point in the future. Microsoft has brought other Gearbox Software titles, and Sony has done the same with PlayStation Plus. However, only games from first-party studios hit Xbox Game Pass when the release and Gearbox Software isn’t a first-party studio.

There’s no timeline we can use to assess when Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands could come to Xbox Game Pass. A good guess among the community is between six to nine months, but it could be much longer. Gearbox Software may even wait until the next Borderlands game is announced or ready to release before moving to make Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands available on a subscription service. So if you want to play the game in 2022, your best bet is to buy it.