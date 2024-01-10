WoW Classic: Season of Discovery – All Details on Phase 2

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery launched back in November of last year to great reception, offering a new take on the classic WoW experience with new mechanics and ideas that freshened up the OG MMORPG, including a staggered launch that would see the seasonal content and experience released through phases.

With phase 2’s release date and details on the upcoming additions coming to the game, players will soon have even more new, remixed, and classic content to enjoy as Season of Discovery prepares to enter the next phase of its life.

Phase 2 of WoW Classic: Season of Discovery will launch on February 8, 2024, and the seasonal servers will update to the second of four main phases for WoW Classic‘s seasonal content.

Season of Discovery began on November 30, bringing a new way to enjoy Classic WoW with new and remixed content. By the time phase 2 begins, it will have been just over two months since Season of Discovery began, which some players feel has been a little longer than expected. Regardless, it’s not long until players can tackle the next step in WoW Classic‘s seasonal content.

What to Expect from WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Phase 2?

Image via Blizzard

Players can look forward to a ton more content, both old and new, being added to the Classic formula with the next phase of Season of Discovery, and we’ve listed out each of the biggest changes and worthwhile additions players can expect when they jump into this next stage of the season.

Level Cap Increase to 40

Season of Discovery introduced a staggered leveling experience that saw the max level capped at 25 for phase 1, a far cry from the usual 60 seen in Classic. With phase 2, this will be increased to 40, becoming the new maximum level for the foreseeable future. With that, players will have access to more spells and abilities, zones to explore and quest in, and dungeons they can undertake as the game opens up more.

This staggered level cap was done to help more players enjoy the game at a different pace and allow new content to be designed for different levels rather than the initial max of 60. It also meant players would have less catching up to do, and the sense of FOMO would be far less than usual. For many, this will be a big addition since they can get back to the fun of leveling up, see their class become more well-rounded, see more areas, and tackle the game’s new and classic challenges.

New Runes Add More Options and Variety

Image via Blizzard

The new Rune Engraving system was the most significant addition to Season of Discovery. It saw players find new and remixed abilities from across WoW‘s history they could add to their armor. This allowed for more refinement of players’ classes and introduced new roles for class, such as Warlock tanks and Mage healers.

With this new phase, players can expect to see more Runes to come, which will add even more options and potentially new ways to play the game’s classes. While we don’t have any specifics on these Runes yet, we expect to see a new slot or two added to more armor pieces to expand from the current three of gloves, chest, and legs and could see refinement and tweaks to some current Runes should the need arise.

Gnomeregan Will Become the New Capstone Raid

For phase 1, we have seen the Blackfathom Deeps dungeon converted into a ten-player raid, with new mechanics and items that acted as the capstone for the first phase of Season of Discovery.

In phase 2, the dungeon Gnomeregan will become the new capstone raid and, once again, will see new mechanics and items added to create a fresh experience for this fan-favorite classic dungeon. Along with that, we can expect a new world buff from the dungeon and a few new twists thrown in as well.

New World PvP – Stranglethorn Vale?

Image via Wowpedia

For PvP players, there will be a new world PvP activity to enjoy, though, at the time of writing, it has not been announced what area this will be or if it will work differently than the current PvP in Ashenvale.

In a video released on the official WoW Youtube channel back during the initial launch, Nora Valletta hinted that Stranglethorn Vale could be a good contender for a zone PvP area, though that has not been confirmed as of yet. It is, however, a popular choice amongst players, so if this turns out to be true, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise.