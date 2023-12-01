WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Full Rune List & Engraving Requirements

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery has begun, and with it comes the all-new Rune Engraving system that allows for more class options, including never-before-seen roles for specific classes, like rogue tanks and mage healers!

Since this is a brand new system to WoW Classic, some players may be unsure how to unlock this feature or what the requirements and restrictions are for it. To ensure you have all the details, we’ve prepared this guide with all the info on Rune Engraving in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery, including a complete list of every rune and how the system works.

What Is Rune Engraving In Wow Classic: Season Of Discovery?

Rune Engraving is the unique mechanic added in Season of Discovery, which allows players to add new powers to their armor and give them new spells and passive abilities. These are separate from your talents and usual skills and instead, add to your options for new and exciting ways to play. This is part of the seasonal content that offers a fresh take on classic WoW, much like the Hardcore servers.

These runes are found in the world via quests, dungeons, puzzles, and exploration, and once found, they are permanently added to your collection and can be used whenever.

Every class has a total of 12 runes to find at the time of writing, with more coming in future updates.

What Are The Requirements And Restrictions For Runes In WoW Classic: Season Of Discovery?

To use the Rune Engraving feature, you will only need to reach level 2, which will then give you access to a quest from your class trainer. This will require you to complete a specific task, rewarding you with your first rune.

In my case, I first played an Orc Hunter and needed to kill a Scorpid Worker for it to drop the Chimera Shot Rune. After it dropped, I learned the rune by going into my bag and right-clicking it, and then I could apply it to my character.

In the current phase of Season of Discovery, you can only equip three runes: one on your hands, legs, and chest armor, with more to come as the next phases roll out in the future.

To equip your runes, open your character info screen, which should be C by default, and you will see a small menu next to your character with all your runes. Click the one you want, and you will then apply it to the corresponding armor piece.

All Runes in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery

Below, we have listed all the currently available runes in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery and separated them by class.

Druid Runes

Name Slot Description Living Seed Chest When you critically heal your target with any healing spell you plant a Living Seed on the target for 30% of the amount healed. The Living Seed will bloom when the target is next attacked. Lasts 15 sec. Fury of Stormrage Chest Reduces the mana cost of Wrath by 100% and each time you deal damage with Wrath you have a 12% chance for your next cast of Healing Touch within 15 sec to be instant. Wild Strikes Chest While you are in Cat Form, Bear Form, or Dire Bear Form, party members within 20 yards gain increased combat ferocity. Each melee hit has a 20% chance of granting the attacker an extra attack with 20% additional Attack Power. No effect if the party member is already benefitting from Windfury Totem. Survival of the Fittest Chest Reduces the chance you’ll be critically hit by melee attacks by 6% and reduces all damage taken by 10%. Damage taken reduced by an additional 10% while in Bear Form or Dire Bear Form.

Starsurge – Legs Launch surging stellar energies that causes Arcane damage. Starsurge benefits from and triggers most talents and effects that trigger or benefit from Wrath or Starfire. 10 second cooldown. Lifebloom Legs Heals the target over 7 sec. When Lifebloom completes its duration or is dispelled, the target instantly heals and the Druid regains half the cost of the spell. This effect can stack up to 3 times on the same target. Skull Bash Legs Charge to a target within 13 yards and bash the target’s skull, interrupting spellcasting and preventing any spell in that school from being cast for 2 sec. 10 second cooldown. Savage Roar Legs Finishing move that increases physical damage done by 30% while in Cat Form. Lasts longer per combo point.



Sunfire Hands Burns the enemy for Nature damage and then Nature damage over 12 sec.

Lacerate Hands Lacerates the enemy target, making them bleed over 15 sec plus 20% weapon damage per existing application of Lacerate on the target. Causes a high amount of threat. This effect stacks up to 5 times on the same target. Wild Growth Hands Heals all of target player’s party members within 15 yards of target player over 7 sec. The amount healed is applied quickly at first, and slows down as Wild Growth reaches its full duration. Mangle Hands Finishing move that causes damage, disorients the opponent, and turns off your attack. Any damage caused will revive the target. Causes more damage and lasts longer per combo point.



Hunter Runes