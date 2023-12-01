WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Full Rune List & Engraving Requirements
Need some pointers on the Rune Engraving system for Season of Discovery? this guide explains the new feature and lists all the available runes for players and their classes.
WoW Classic: Season of Discovery has begun, and with it comes the all-new Rune Engraving system that allows for more class options, including never-before-seen roles for specific classes, like rogue tanks and mage healers!
Since this is a brand new system to WoW Classic, some players may be unsure how to unlock this feature or what the requirements and restrictions are for it. To ensure you have all the details, we’ve prepared this guide with all the info on Rune Engraving in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery, including a complete list of every rune and how the system works.
- What Is Rune Engraving In Wow Classic: Season Of Discovery?
- What Are The Requirements And Restrictions For Runes In WoW Classic: Season Of Discovery?
- All Runes in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery
What Is Rune Engraving In Wow Classic: Season Of Discovery?
Rune Engraving is the unique mechanic added in Season of Discovery, which allows players to add new powers to their armor and give them new spells and passive abilities. These are separate from your talents and usual skills and instead, add to your options for new and exciting ways to play. This is part of the seasonal content that offers a fresh take on classic WoW, much like the Hardcore servers.
These runes are found in the world via quests, dungeons, puzzles, and exploration, and once found, they are permanently added to your collection and can be used whenever.
Every class has a total of 12 runes to find at the time of writing, with more coming in future updates.
What Are The Requirements And Restrictions For Runes In WoW Classic: Season Of Discovery?
To use the Rune Engraving feature, you will only need to reach level 2, which will then give you access to a quest from your class trainer. This will require you to complete a specific task, rewarding you with your first rune.
In my case, I first played an Orc Hunter and needed to kill a Scorpid Worker for it to drop the Chimera Shot Rune. After it dropped, I learned the rune by going into my bag and right-clicking it, and then I could apply it to my character.
In the current phase of Season of Discovery, you can only equip three runes: one on your hands, legs, and chest armor, with more to come as the next phases roll out in the future.
To equip your runes, open your character info screen, which should be C by default, and you will see a small menu next to your character with all your runes. Click the one you want, and you will then apply it to the corresponding armor piece.
All Runes in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery
Below, we have listed all the currently available runes in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery and separated them by class.
Druid Runes
|Name
|Slot
|Description
|Living Seed
|Chest
|When you critically heal your target with any healing spell you plant a Living Seed on the target for 30% of the amount healed. The Living Seed will bloom when the target is next attacked. Lasts 15 sec.
|Fury of Stormrage
|Chest
|Reduces the mana cost of Wrath by 100% and each time you deal damage with Wrath you have a 12% chance for your next cast of Healing Touch within 15 sec to be instant.
|Wild Strikes
|Chest
|While you are in Cat Form, Bear Form, or Dire Bear Form, party members within 20 yards gain increased combat ferocity. Each melee hit has a 20% chance of granting the attacker an extra attack with 20% additional Attack Power. No effect if the party member is already benefitting from Windfury Totem.
|Survival of the Fittest
|Chest
|Reduces the chance you’ll be critically hit by melee attacks by 6% and reduces all damage taken by 10%. Damage taken reduced by an additional 10% while in Bear Form or Dire Bear Form.
|Starsurge –
|Legs
|Launch surging stellar energies that causes Arcane damage. Starsurge benefits from and triggers most talents and effects that trigger or benefit from Wrath or Starfire. 10 second cooldown.
|Lifebloom
|Legs
|Heals the target over 7 sec. When Lifebloom completes its duration or is dispelled, the target instantly heals and the Druid regains half the cost of the spell. This effect can stack up to 3 times on the same target.
|Skull Bash
|Legs
|Charge to a target within 13 yards and bash the target’s skull, interrupting spellcasting and preventing any spell in that school from being cast for 2 sec. 10 second cooldown.
|Savage Roar
|Legs
|Finishing move that increases physical damage done by 30% while in Cat Form. Lasts longer per combo point.
Sunfire
|Hands
|Burns the enemy for Nature damage and then Nature damage over 12 sec.
Lacerate
|Hands
|Lacerates the enemy target, making them bleed over 15 sec plus 20% weapon damage per existing application of Lacerate on the target. Causes a high amount of threat. This effect stacks up to 5 times on the same target.
|Wild Growth
|Hands
|Heals all of target player’s party members within 15 yards of target player over 7 sec. The amount healed is applied quickly at first, and slows down as Wild Growth reaches its full duration.
|Mangle
|Hands
|Finishing move that causes damage, disorients the opponent, and turns off your attack. Any damage caused will revive the target. Causes more damage and lasts longer per combo point.
Hunter Runes
|Name
|Slot
|Description
|Aspect of the Lion
|Chest
|The hunter takes on the aspects of a lion, increasing total stats by 10% for all nearby allies, and increasing total stats for the Hunter by an additional 10%. Only one Aspect can be active at a time.
|Master Marksman
|Chest
|Increases your critical strike chance by 5%, and reduces the Mana cost of all your Shot abilities by 25%.
|Lone Wolf
|Chest
|You deal 25% increased damage with all attacks while you do not have an active pet.
|Cobra Strikes
|Chest
|Your critical hits with Shot abilities cause your pet’s next 2 special attacks to critically hit.
|Kill Command
|Legs
|Give the command to kill, increasing your pet’s damage done from special attacks by 60% for 30 sec. Each special attack done by the pet reduces the damage bonus by 20%. 1 minute cooldown.
|Sniper Training
|Legs
|Your Shot abilities gain 30% increased critical strike chance while you have not moved for the last 6 sec.
|Serpent Spread
|Legs
|Targets hit by your Multi-Shot are also afflicted by your Serpent Sting for 6 sec.
|Flanking Strike
|Legs
|You and your pet deal simultaneous instant 100% melee damage. Afterward, your Mongoose Bite and Raptor Strike deal 10% increased damage for 10 sec, stacking up to 3 times. Raptor Strike has a 20% chance to reset the cooldown on Flanking Strike. 30 second cooldown.
|Beast Mastery
|Hands
|Your pet’s damage and health are increased by 30%, and its Focus regeneration by 80%. In addition, your pet’s Growl now also Taunts the target to attack it for 3 sec.
|Chimera Shot
|Hands
|You deal 125% weapon damage, refreshing the current Sting on your target and triggering an effect:
Serpent Sting – Instantly deals 40% of the damage done by your Serpent Sting.
Viper Sting – Instantly restores mana to you equal to 60% of the total amount drained by your Viper Sting.
Scorpid Sting – Attempts to Disarm the target for 10 sec. This effect cannot occur more than once per 1 minute.
|Explosive Shot
|Hands
|You fire an explosive charge into the enemy target, dealing Fire damage. The charge will blast the target every second for an additional 2 sec. Cooldown shared with Arcane Shot.
|Carve
|Hands
|A sweeping attack that strikes all enemies in front of you for 50% weapon damage. 6 second cooldown.
Mage Runes
|Name
|Slot
|Description
|Burnout
|Chest
|Increases your spell critical strike chance with all spells by 15%, but your non-periodic spell critical strikes now have an additional mana cost of 1% of your base mana.
|Fingers of Frost
|Chest
|Gives your Chill effects a 15% chance to grant you the Fingers of Frost effect, which treats your next 2 spells cast as if the target were Frozen. Lasts 15 sec.
|Regeneration
|Chest
|Heals the target’s health over 3 sec and applies Temporal Beacon for 30 sec.
Temporal Beacon – Records the subject’s space-time position. 100% of all Arcane damage done by the caster will be converted to chronomantic healing and divided among the caster’s current Temporal Beacon targets. The effect is 50% reduced on the caster.
|Enlightenment
|Chest
|You deal 10% more damage while you have more than 70% mana. While below 30% mana 10% of your mana regeneration continues while casting.
|Icy Veins
|Legs
|Hastens your spellcasting, increasing spell casting speed by 20% and reduces the pushback suffered from damaging attacks while casting by 100%. Lasts 20 sec. 3 minute cooldown.
|Arcane Surge
|Legs
|Unleash all of your remaining mana in a surge of energy focused at the target dealing Arcane damage, increased by up to 300% based on your mana remaining. Afterward, your normal mana regeneration is activated and increased by 300% for 8 sec. 2 minute cooldown.
|Mass Regeneration
|Legs
|Heals all of target player’s party members within 15 yards of target player’s health over 3 sec and applies Temporal Beacon to each target for 15 sec. 6 second cooldown.
|Living Flame
|Legs
|Summons a spellfire flame that moves toward the target, leaving a trail of spellfire. This trail deals Spellfire damage every second to nearby enemies. Lasts 20 sec. 1 minute cooldown
|Rewind Time
|Hands
|Your current target with your Temporal Beacon instantly heals all damage taken over the last 5 seconds. Ineffective on targets that did not have a Temporal Beacon 5 seconds ago. 1 minute cooldown.
|Living Bomb
|Hands
|The target becomes a Living Bomb, taking Fire damage over 12 sec. After 12 sec or when the spell is dispelled, the target explodes dealing Fire damage to all enemies within 10 yards.
|Arcane Blast
|Hands
|Blasts the target with energy, dealing Arcane damage. Each time you cast Arcane Blast, the damage and healing of all other Arcane spells is increased by 15% and mana cost of Arcane Blast is increased by 175%.
Effect stacks up to 4 times and lasts 6 sec or until any other Arcane damage or healing spell is cast.
Ice Lance
|Hands
|Deals Frost damage to an enemy target. Causes triple damage against Frozen targets.
Rogue Runes
|Name
|Slot
|Description
|Deadly Brew
|Chest
|When you inflict any other poison on a target, you also inflict Deadly Poison.
|Just a Flesh Wound
|Chest
|You take 20% reduced Physical damage while Blade Dance is active.
Additionally, you have 6% reduced chance to be critically hit by melee attacks, the threat generated by all your actions is massively increased, and your Feint ability is replaced with Tease, which Taunts the target to attack you.
|Quick Draw
|Chest
|Draw your ranged weapon and fire a quick shot at an enemy, causing normal ranged weapon damage and reducing the target’s movement speed by 50% for 6 sec.
Awards 1 combo point. Quick Draw benefits from all talents and effects that trigger from or modify Sinister Strike. 10 second cooldown.
|Slaughter from the Shadows
|Chest
|Reduces the Energy cost of your Backstab and Ambush abilities by 20.
|Between the Eyes
|Legs
|Ranged Finishing move that causes damage per combo point, increased by Attack Power, and Stuns the target.
Cooldown shared with Kidney Shot. 20 second cooldown.
|Blade Dance
|Legs
|Finishing move that increases your Parry chance. Lasts longer and grants more Parry chance per combo point.
|Envenom
|Legs
|Finishing move that deals instant poison damage based on your Deadly Poison doses on the target.
Following the Envenom attack you have a 75% increased frequency of applying Instant Poison for 1 sec plus an additional 1 sec per combo point. One dose is activated per combo point.
|Mutilate
|Hands
|Instantly attacks with both weapons for 100% weapon damage plus additional damage with each weapon.
Damage is increased by 20% against Poisoned targets. Awards 2 combo points.
|Shadowstrike
|Hands
|Teleport behind your target and strike, causing 150% weapon damage to the target. Must be stealthed. Awards 1 combo point.
|Saber Slash
|Hands
|Viciously slash an enemy for 130% weapon damage, and cause the target to bleed every 2 sec for 12 sec, stacking up to 3 times. Awards 1 combo point.
|Shiv
|Hands
|Instantly attack with your off-hand weapon with a 100% chance to apply the poison from your off-hand weapon to the target.
Slower weapons require more energy. Awards 1 combo point.
|Main Gauche
|Hands
|Instantly strike with your off-hand weapon for normal off-hand weapon damage and increase your chance to parry by 10% for 10 sec. Awards 1 combo point.
Main Gauche benefits from all talents and effects that trigger from or modify Sinister Strike.
Shaman Runes
|Name
|Slot
|Description
|Dual Wield Specialization
|Chest
|Increases your chance to hit with both spells and melee attacks by 5% while dual wielding and your Stormstrike ability now hits with both weapons while dual wielding.
|Shield Mastery
|Chest
|Each time you Block, you regenerate mana equal to 4% of your maximum mana and you gain Armor equal to 30% of your shield’s armor value, stacking up to 5 times.
You also always gain 10% increased chance to Block and 15% increased Block value.
|Overload
|Chest
|Gives your Lightning Bolt, Chain Lightning, Chain Heal, Healing Wave, and Lava Burst spells a 33% chance to cast a second, similar spell on the same target at no additional cost that causes half damage or healing and no threat.
|Healing Rain
|Chest
|Selects the area 15 yards around target player, and heals all of target player’s party members within that area for every second. 10 second cooldown.
|Anscestral Guidance
|Legs
|For the next 10 sec, 25% of your damage is converted to healing on up to 3 nearby party, and 100% of your healing is converted to damage on your most recent Flame Shock target. 2 minute cooldown.
|Earth Shield
|Legs
|Protects the target with an earthen shield, reducing casting or channeling time lost when damaged by 30% and causing attacks to heal the shielded target for 100.
This effect can only occur once every few seconds. 3 charges. Lasts 10 min. Earth Shield can only be placed on one target at a time and only one Elemental Shield can be active on a target at a time.
|Way of Earth
|Legs
|While Rockbiter Weapon is active on your main hand weapon, you deal 100% increased threat, gain 30% increased health, take 10% reduced damage, gain 6% reduced chance to be critically hit by melee attacks, and Earth Shock taunts targets to attack you and has a separate cooldown from other Shock spells but has its range reduced to melee range.
|Shamanistic Rage
|Legs
|Reduces all damage you take by 20% and you regenerate mana every second for 15 sec. Mana regenerated per second is equal to 15% of your Attack Power, 10% of your spell power, or 6% of your healing power, whichever value is greatest. 1 minute cooldown.
|Water Shield
|Hands
|The caster is surrounded by 3 globes of water, granting 1% of your maximum mana per 5 sec. When a spell, melee or ranged attack hits the caster, 4% of maximum mana is restored to the caster. This expends one water globe.
Only one globe will activate every few seconds. Lasts 10 min. Only one Elemental Shield can be active on the Shaman at any one time.
|Lava Burst
|Hands
|You hurl molten lava at the target, dealing Fire damage. If your Flame Shock is on the target, Lava Burst will deal a critical strike.
|Lava Lash
|Hands
|You charge your off-hand weapon with lava, instantly dealing 100% off-hand Weapon damage.
Damage is increased by 20% if your off-hand weapon is enchanted with Flametongue. 6 second cooldown.
|Molten Blast
|Hands
|Blast enemies in a cone in front of you for Fire damage. This ability generates a high amount of threat. Flame Shock periodic damage has a 10% chance to reset the cooldown on Molten Blast. 6 second cooldown.
Paladin Runes
|Name
|Slot
|Description
|Seal of Martyrdom
|Chest
|Fills you with holy spirit for 30 sec, causing each of your melee attacks to deal 30% weapon damage to up to 3 nearby targets, but you lose health equal to 2% of the damage inflicted.
While this seal is active, your party members within 40 yards each gain mana equal to 2% of all damage you take.
Unleashing this Seal’s energy will judge an enemy, instantly causing 70% weapon damage at the cost of health equal to 2% of the damage inflicted.
|Divine Storm
|Chest
|An instant weapon attack that causes 110% of weapon damage to up to 4 enemies within 8 yards.
The Divine Storm heals up to 3 party or raid members totaling 25% of the damage caused. 10 second cooldown.
|Horn of Lordaeron
|Chest
|The Paladin blows the Horn of Lordaeron, which increases total Strength and Agility of all party members within 30 yards by 6. Lasts 2 min.
Exclusive with Blessing of Might. 20 second cooldown.
|Aegis
|Chest
|Increases your block value by 30% and damaging melee and ranged attacks against you have a 10% chance to increase your chance to block by 30%. Lasts 10 sec or 5 blocks. Effect not cumulative with Redoubt.
|Divine Sacrifice
|Legs
|30% of all damage taken by party members within 30 yards is redirected to the Paladin for 10 sec.
Damage which reduces the Paladin below 20% health will break the effect and grant the paladin 10% increased damage and healing done for 10 sec. 2 minute cooldown.
|Inspiration Exemplar
|Legs
|Inspiration Exemplar – Your inspiring presence periodically dispels Fear and Sleep effects on nearby party members.
|Avenger’s Shield
|Legs
|Hurls a holy shield at the enemy, dealing Holy damage, Dazing them and then jumping to additional nearby enemies. Affects 3 total targets. Lasts 10 sec. 30 second cooldown.
|Exorcist
|Legs
|Exorcism can now be cast on any target and has 100% increased critical strike chance against Undead and Demons.
|Rebuke
|Legs
|Interrupts spellcasting and prevents any spell in that school from being cast for 2 sec. 10 second cooldown.
|Beacon of Light
|Hands
|The target becomes a Beacon of Light to all members of your party or raid within a 60 yard radius.
Any heals you cast on party or raid members will also heal the Beacon for 100% of the amount healed. Only one target can be the Beacon of Light at a time. Lasts 1 min.
|Crusader Strike
|Hands
|An instant strike that causes 75% weapon damage and regenerates 2% of your maximum mana. 4 second cooldown.
|Hand of Reckoning
|Hands
|Taunts the target to attack you, but has no effect if the target is already attacking you.
While you know this ability, the threat bonus from Righteous Fury is increased to 80% and Righteous Fury causes you gain mana when healed by others equal to 25% of the amount healed.
Additionally, while Righteous Fury is active, damage which takes you below 35% health is reduced by 20%. Righteous Fury will remain active until cancelled.
Priest Runes
|Name
|Slot
|Description
|Void Plague
|Chest
|Afflicts the target with a disease that causes Shadow damage over 18 sec. 6 second cooldown.
|Serendipity
|Chest
|Healing with Flash Heal reduces the cast time of your next Lesser Heal, Heal, Greater Heal, or Prayer of Healing by 20% for 20 sec, stacking up to 3 times.
|Strength of Soul
|Chest
|Lesser Heal, Heal, Greater Heal, and Flash Heal reduce the remaining duration of Weakened Soul on targets they heal by 4 sec.
|Twisted Faith
|Chest
|Mind Flay and Mind Blast deal 20% increased damage to targets afflicted with your Shadow Word: Pain.
|Power Word: Barrier
|Legs
|Summons a holy barrier to protect all party members at the target location for 10 sec, reducing all damage taken by 25% and preventing damage from delaying spellcasting. 3 minute cooldown.
|Shared Pain
|Legs
|Your Shadow Word: Pain now also afflicts up to 2 additional nearby targets within 15 yards.
|Homunculi
|Legs
|Break off splinters of your soul to animate 3 miniature copies of yourself that attempt to attack your current target with a mace, sword, and axe, reducing the attack speed, attack power, and armor respectively of any target they hit. 2 minute cooldown.
|Prayer of Mending
|Legs
|Places a spell on the target that heals them for (* 93 / 100) the next time they take damage or receive healing.
When the heal occurs, Prayer of Mending jumps to a party or raid member within 20 yards. Jumps up to 5 times and lasts 30 sec after each jump. This spell can only be placed on one target at a time. 10 second cooldown
|Penance
|Hands
|Launches a volley of holy light at the target, causing (* 128 / 100) Holy damage to an enemy, or healing to an ally, instantly and every 1 sec for 2 sec. 12 second cooldown.
|Mind Sear
|Hands
|Causes an explosion of shadow magic around the enemy target, causing Shadow damage every 1 sec for 5 sec to all enemies within 10 yards around the target.
|Circle of Healing
|Hands
|Heals all of target player’s party members within 15 yards of target player. 6 second cooldown.
|Shadow Word: Death
|Hands
|A word of dark binding that inflicts Shadow damage to the target.
If the target is not killed by Shadow Word: Death, the caster takes damage equal to the damage inflicted upon the target. 12 second cooldown.
Warlock Runes
|Name
|Slot
|Description
|Lake of Fire
|Chest
|Rain of Fire also leaves a Lake of Fire on the ground that increases all Fire damage you deal and your Demon pet deals to affected enemies by 40% for 15 sec.
|Master Channeler
|Chest
|Your Drain Life is no longer channeled, lasts 15 sec with a 15 sec cooldown, costs 100% more mana, and heals you for 50% more each time it deals damage.
|Soul Siphon
|Chest
|Increases the amount drained by your Drain Life and Drain Soul spells by an additional 6% for each of your Warlock Shadow effects afflicting the target, up to a maximum of 18% additional effect.
|Demonic Tactics
|Chest
|Increases the melee and spell critical strike chance of you and your pet by 10%.
|Everlasting Affliction
|Legs
|Drain Life, Drain Soul, Shadowbolt, Shadow Cleave, Searing Pain, Incinerate, and Haunt refresh the duration of your Corruption on the target back to its maximum duration.
|Incinerate
|Legs
|Burn your enemy and increase all Fire damage you deal by 25% for the next 15 sec.
|Demonic Grace
|Legs
|Surge with fel energy, increasing your pet’s and your own dodge chance by 30%, and your chance to critically strike with all attacks by 30%. Lasts 6 sec.
|Demonic Pact
|Legs
|Your pet’s critical strikes apply the Demonic Pact effect to your party members for 45 sec.
Demonic Pact increases spell damage and healing by 10% of your spell damage or Levelx2, whichever is higher. Does not work on Subjugated demons.
|Metamorphosis
|Hands
|Transform into a Demon, increasing Armor by 500%, reducing the chance you will be critically hit by 6%, increasing your threat by 100%, increasing mana gained from Life Tap by 100%, transforming the functionality of some of your abilities, and granting some new abilities.
Searing Pain: Now instant. Shadow Bolt: Becomes Shadow Cleave, a Shadow melee attack that hits up to 3 nearby enemies, but has a 6 sec cooldown.
Curse of Recklessness: Now also taunts your target to attack you for 3 sec, but gains a 10 sec cooldown and range is reduced to melee.
|Shadow Bolt Volley
|Hands
|Your Shadow Bolt now strikes up to 5 targets within a chain distance of 10 yards, but for 20 reduced damage.
|Chaos Bolt
|Hands
|Sends a bolt of chaotic fire at the enemy, dealing Fire damage. Chaos Bolt always hits, cannot be resisted, and its knowledge causes all your Fire spells to pierce through absorption effects. 12 second cooldown.
|Haunt
|Hands
|Unleash a ghostly soul on an enemy, dealing damage, and increasing all Shadow damage over time you deal to that target by 20%.
When the Haunt ends or is dispelled, you will be healed for all the damage it dealt to your target. 12 second cooldown.
Warrior Runes
|Name
|Slot
|Description
|Flagellation
|Chest
|Gain a 25% bonus to Physical damage done for 12 sec after activating Bloodrage or Berserker Rage.
|Blood Frenzy
|Chest
|Each time you deal Bleed damage, you gain 3 Rage.
|Raging Blow
|Chest
|A ferocious strike that deals 100% weapon damage, but can only be used while Enrage, Berserker Rage, or Bloodrage is active. 8 second cooldown.
|Warbringer
|Chest
|Your Charge, Intercept, and Intervene abilities are now usable while in combat and in any stance, and will all remove movement impairing effects when activated.
|Furious Thunder
|Legs
|Thunder Clap now increases the time between attacks by an additional 6% and can be used in any stance.
|Consumed by Rage
|Legs
|Enrages you and grants you a 25% melee damage bonus for 12 sec or up to a maximum of 12 swings after you exceed 80 Rage.
|Frenzied Assault
|Legs
|While wielding 2-handed weapons, your attack speed is increased by 20%.
|Victory Rush
|Hands
|Instantly attack the target causing damage and healing you for 10% of your maximum health.
Only useable within 20 sec after you kill an enemy that yields experience or honor.
|Endless Rage
|Hands
|You generate 25% more Rage from all damage you deal.
|Devastate
|Hands
|Sunder Armor also deals 100% weapon damage, increased by 10% per application of Sunder Armor already on the target.
|Single-Minded Fury
|Hands
|While dual-wielding, your Physical damage and movement speed are increased by 10%.
|Quick Strike
|Hands
|A reckless instant melee attack with your two-handed weapon dealing physical damage. This ability benefits from and triggers all effects associated with Heroic Strike.