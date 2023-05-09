WoW Dragonflight: Sniffenseeking with Myrrit Full Guide & Rewards

World of Warcraft Dragonflight‘s Embers of Neltharion update introduced players to a new zone called Zaralek Caverns, a sprawling cave system found beneath the Dragon Isles. In this new area, players will encounter many new enemies and challenges, including new world quests, rare and elite mobs, and more. Thankfully, they’ll also make new allies along the way.

Among the friendly residents of Zaralek Caverns are the Niffen, a race of mole-like creatures who reside in the town of Loamm. The Niffen are willing to lend players their unique abilities, including their keen sense of smell, to aid them in potentially perilous journeys through the cavern system.

The Niffen use this remarkable sense of smell to identify foes, navigate the vast underground caverns, and uncover precious treasures buried beneath the earth. The latter is especially advantageous for players and, thankfully, a skilled Niffen named Myrrit is here to help with just this task. In this guide, we will provide a comprehensive overview of World of Warcraft’s Sniffenseeking system in Zaralek Caverns.

How to unlock Sniffenseeking in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Sniffenseeking is a new zone-specific gameplay system that is exclusive to Zaralek Caverns. To unlock Sniffenseeking, players must reach Renown 2 with the Loamm Niffen and obtain the Hidden Treasures I reward. Players will instantly reach Renown 2 upon completing the first chapter of the update’s new main campaign quest series, ending with “Six Hundred Feet Under.” Once this quest has been completed, you can head Myrrit and pick up his introductory quest “The Buddy System” to enter the wide world of Sniffenseeking. This unlock applies to all characters on the account, so once your alts are appropriately leveled, they too can join in on the excavation fun in Zaralek Caverns.

Myrrit can be found at coordinates (55.6, 57.4) in the town of Loamm, shown on the map above.

How to go on Sniffenseeking digs with Myrrit in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Once you’ve completed his introductory quest, to join Myrrit on Sniffenseeking expeditions, you’ll need to obtain special dig maps. Players can accompany Myrrit on three dig missions per week. Here’s how to unlock all three Sniffenseeking digs:

Dig #1: Speak with Myrrit to go on one free dig each week.

Speak with Myrrit to go on one free dig each week. Dig #2: Complete the weekly quest “A Worthy Ally: Loamm Niffen” to receive a Lost Dig Map from the Scentsational Niffen Treasures reward bag.

Complete the weekly quest “A Worthy Ally: Loamm Niffen” to receive a Lost Dig Map from the Scentsational Niffen Treasures reward bag. Dig #3: At Renown 3, players can exchange Barter Bricks (and later Barter Boulders) for a Bartered Dig Map from Ponzo, located at coordinates (58.09, 53.81).

To start Sniffenseeking, simply speak with Myrrit and he will offer a few text options including providing information about Sniffenseeking itself and, most importantly, a prompt to begin a Sniffenseeking dig, provided he has maps available. You can see how many maps he currently holds via a special icon found above his head, and an in-game prompt will also let you know how many maps are available when you choose to go Sniffenseeking.

How to use Sniffenseeking in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

During Sniffenseeking missions, players will be transported to a location with Myrrit, where they must solve puzzles using his abilities and their own ingenuity. These solo scenarios aim to uncover a special key that will grant access to a treasure in the scenario. The missions are designed to challenge players and make use of Myrrit’s skilled snoot.

To accomplish this, you will issue commands to Myrrit to utilize his abilities to solve puzzles and eventually sniff out the key to the treasure. In these scenarios, players will face a variety of different puzzles during these digs and even face enemies that must be defeated. You will need to issue commands to Myrrit in order to solve these puzzles and ultimately uncover the dig’s treasure key. Myrrit has a total of seven different abilities that you can utilize to micromanage him during the excursion:

Burrow Follow Myrrit underground, becoming hidden from enemies and able to dig up treasure. Emerge (Usable only while Burrowed) Burst out of the ground. Dig (Usable only while Burrowed) Dig up any nearby treasures that may be hidden nearby. Sniff Have Myrrit sniff for unique smells. Put Down Myrrit Have Myrrit wait at a location. Niffen Friend Have Myrrit follow you. Escape Leave the dive. This resets any progress if you haven’t completed the dive.

You can use Myrrit’s “Escape” ability to exit the dive even if you haven’t completed it. Doing so will reset your progress, but the map will not go to waste. You can speak with Myrrit again to restart the scenario from the beginning. You’ll also use this ability to leave once you’ve completed a dig.

Sniffenseeking Rewards & Achievements in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

The ultimate goal of each Sniffenseeking scenario is to obtain a key to unlock the newly unearthed treasure. At early Renown levels, you will receive a Buried Niffen Collection, and as you progress and increase your Renown with the Loamm Niffen, you can unlock even better rewards.

The Buried Niffen Collection can contain:

Loamm Niffen Insignia – A soulbound token awarding 250 reputation with the Loamm Niffen

– A soulbound token awarding 250 reputation with the Loamm Niffen Ouroboros Tablet – One of two items required for the Salverun battle pet.

– One of two items required for the Salverun battle pet. Zaralek Glowspores – A new crafting profession reagent

– A new crafting profession reagent Dragon Isles Supply Cache – Dragon Isles supplies.

You can also pick up a quest in Valdrakken, “Aiding the Accord: Sniffenseeking,” when available, which tasks you to complete a dig in Zaralak Cavern to earn a Valdrakken Treasures goodie bag. This reward can contain Flightstones, cosmetic items, and other useful items. There’s even a chance to receive an Overflowing Satchel of Coins, which contains a substantial quantity of gold.