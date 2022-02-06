Wurmple’s Evolved request guide – Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Beauregard’s Wurmple has finally evolved into Cascoon, but he can’t seem to be able to tell it apart from a Silcoon. As a part of the Survey Corps, it is up to you to show Beauregard that his Wurmple evolved into a Cascoon. Time to hunt down a Silcoon. Here is how you complete the Wurmple’s Evolved request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock this request, you first need to complete Beauregard’s previous request and evolve his Wurmple. To get his Wurmple to evolve, you need to go out into the wild and capture both Silcoon and Cascoon or have Wurmple evolve into both of them. You don’t need to evolve Silcoon or Cascoon, but you can if you want to get your hands on Beautifly or Dustox. Once that is complete, talk to Beauregard and his Wurmple will evolve.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wait a little while and you will receive a new request on the request board in Galaxy Hall. This request will be for Beauregard. After receiving the Wurmple’s Evolved request, talk to Beauregard and he will ask you to catch a Silcoon. Provided you didn’t keep your Silcoon from earlier, head out to the Obsidian Fieldlands and make your way over to the Heartwood in the southeastern corner of the area.

After you catch a Silcoon, make your way back to Jubilife Village and talk to Beauregard. After a bit of confusion, he finally learns the difference between Silcoon and Cascoon. As a reward, he gives you a Small EXP Candy.