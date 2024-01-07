Wuthering Waves Release Date & Beta (Everything We Know So Far)

As the roster of RPGs using Anime-style art and storylines grows, fans are always looking for the next big hit. That’s why the Wuthering Waves release date is so important, because it could redefine the genre with its combat, character, and narrative offerings.

When it was first released in the West, Genshin Impact refined not only what a free-to-play game could be in terms of quality and scope but also what the open-world RPG genre could bring to players who have never dipped their toes into the genre. Now, as the Wuthering Waves release date and betas approach, players can barely wait to get their hands on the latest game reaching for that style and seeking to capture a massive fan base with its clever storytelling and character styles.

Image via Guangzhou Kuro

At the time of writing, developer Guangzhou Kuro has yet to announce a Wuthering Waves release date. This likely means that the game is still a long way from being playable. However, the official website features regular news posts about the characters players will be able to unlock and use. These updates show that the game is in active development, so we’re hopeful for a release date in the not-too-distant future.

Initially, Wuthering Waves was set to be released in November 2022. However, as that date passed, there was no mention of a delay or a new release date. It’s possible that this is down to a language barrier or translation, and the news was somehow missed. What we know for sure is that the game isn’t out and doesn’t look like it’ll be out anytime soon.

Something similar happened with the mobile, PC, and console release of Honkai: Star Rail. While the delays for that game were eventually clarified, there was a long period of time when no one knew when they’d get to play it. That’s without even mentioning the complete lack of information on Genshin Impact until it was released in the West.

Will There Be a Beta for Wuthering Waves?

The latest closed beta test for Wuthering Waves was in April 2023. The developer hasn’t announced another beta for 2024 at the time of writing, but we’d expect to see one around the same time in 2024 with all feedback implemented.

Closed beta tests are only open to a select number of users. The best way to stay informed on any upcoming tests is to pre-register for Wuthering Waves on the game’s website ahead of its release date. This will ensure all beta news is sent out to those with a crippling need to play first.

We’d also recommend keeping an eye on the Wuthering Waves social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Subreddit, YouTube, and Discord to stay up to date with all information on the game and its betas.

Will Wuthering Waves be Free-to-Play?

Image via Guangzhou Kuro

Yes, from what we can see from the Wuthering Waves website and the fact that it’s a game in the same vein as Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, it will be free-to-play. This style of gatcha game relies on pulling players in with an incredible story, world, hundreds of hours of content, and enjoyable game mechanics at no initial charge.

Players will begin to spend cash on the title once they want to unlock specific characters. This is the gatcha element of all games in this style. They offer rare characters for limited periods of time and charge users for a chance to unlock them. Often, the odds of getting each character are terrible, but that doesn’t stop fans from playing and spending money when they can.

What Platforms Will Wuthering Waves Be Available on?

Image via Guangzhou Kuro

Wuthering Waves will be released for mobile devices using Android and iOS first. It’s possible that the game will eventually come to PC or launch simultaneously for it, like Tower of Fantasy’s Steam version, but we’ve seen no confirmation for that at the time of writing.

What is Wuthering Waves?

Wuthering Waves is an Anime-style RPG in the same genre as Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. Players are thrown into a world that was hit with an event known as “The Calament” over 100 years ago. It destroyed most of the lands as unknown forces arrived and started to wreak havoc wherever they found modern towns and cities.

When players get into the game, they’ll be living through a post-apocalyptic story that sees their heroes trying to help the survivors of The Calament attempting to restart their lives amid the alien forces still seeking to crush them.

Thankfully, the characters players get to unlock through Wuthering Waves’ gatcha mechanics have specialized abilities that make them incredibly dangerous. They can help anyone left alive because they’re able to take the brunt of any attack and push back against the impending doom that’s dominated for so long.