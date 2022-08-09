Tower of Fantasy minimum requirements and recommended specs for PC and mobile

Tower of Fantasy is an MMO with a heavy sci-fi anime influence — if you’re a Genshin Impact fan, then you should probably check it out. Even better, it’ll be a free-to-play experience. Of course, you’ll still need to know if your machine or mobile device can handle it. Read on for all the important information about system specs.

Tower of Fantasy PC Specs

Minimum PC Specs

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 25 GB available space

Recommended PC Specs

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1060 6GB

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 30 GB available space

Tower of Fantasy Mobile Specs

iOS Requirements

Minimum iPhone model required: iPhone 8 Plus

Minimum iPad model required: iPad Air (2nd generation)

Minimum storage space required on iOS: 12 GB

Android Requirements

Minimum Android processor requirements on Android: Kirin 710, Snapdragon 660

Recommended Android operating system: Android 7.0 and above

Minimum required RAM: 4 GB RAM

Minimum storage space required on Android: 12 GB

Tower of Fantasy Release Date

Tower of Fantasy comes to PC, iOS, and Android on Wednesday, August 10. There’s still time to pre-register, and doing so will net you a few bonuses for when the full game launches. Developer Hotta Studio will actually give more bonuses to early adopters based on how many people register ahead of the game’s launch. Once you’ve pre-registered, you can also pre-load Tower of Fantasy. This can be done on mobile through the appropriate app store (either Apple or Google Play) or on PC by visiting the game’s official website.