Tower of Fantasy minimum requirements and recommended specs for PC and mobile
Can your system support this tower?
Tower of Fantasy is an MMO with a heavy sci-fi anime influence — if you’re a Genshin Impact fan, then you should probably check it out. Even better, it’ll be a free-to-play experience. Of course, you’ll still need to know if your machine or mobile device can handle it. Read on for all the important information about system specs.
Related: Genshin Impact fan recreates characters in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy PC Specs
Minimum PC Specs
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 25 GB available space
Recommended PC Specs
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1060 6GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 30 GB available space
Tower of Fantasy Mobile Specs
iOS Requirements
- Minimum iPhone model required: iPhone 8 Plus
- Minimum iPad model required: iPad Air (2nd generation)
- Minimum storage space required on iOS: 12 GB
Android Requirements
- Minimum Android processor requirements on Android: Kirin 710, Snapdragon 660
- Recommended Android operating system: Android 7.0 and above
- Minimum required RAM: 4 GB RAM
- Minimum storage space required on Android: 12 GB
Tower of Fantasy Release Date
Tower of Fantasy comes to PC, iOS, and Android on Wednesday, August 10. There’s still time to pre-register, and doing so will net you a few bonuses for when the full game launches. Developer Hotta Studio will actually give more bonuses to early adopters based on how many people register ahead of the game’s launch. Once you’ve pre-registered, you can also pre-load Tower of Fantasy. This can be done on mobile through the appropriate app store (either Apple or Google Play) or on PC by visiting the game’s official website.