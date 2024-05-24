Lustrous Tide Information in Wuthering Waves
Screenshot by Gamepur
Category:
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves Tides: Types, Uses, and How to Get Them

This guide details all Wuthering Waves Tides, their types, uses, and how to get them.
Image of Davi Braid
Davi Braid
|
Published: May 24, 2024 06:57 pm

In Wuthering Waves, Tides are essential currencies used for gacha pulls to obtain characters (Resonators) and weapons. This guide details all Wuthering Waves Tides, their types, uses, and how to get them.

Recommended Videos

How Tides Work in Wuthering Waves

Forging Tides
Screenshot by Gamepur

Tides come in three types: Lustrous, Radiant, and Forging. Each Tide can be exchanged for 160 Astrite, which can be earned through various in-game activities or purchased with real money. Although some methods only work to get specific types of Tides, they can all be acquired from the store.

Lustrous Tides

Lustrous Tides in Wuthering Waves
Screenshot by Gamepur

These blue and green orbs are used for pulls on the Novice Convene, Character Permanent Convene, and Weapon Permanent Convene banners. They offer a chance to obtain a new Resonator or weapon from these banners.

Radiant Tides

Radiant Tides in Wuthering Waves
Screenshot by Gamepur

Used for pulls on the Character Event Convene, which features limited-time Resonators. These tides look like golden orbs.

Forging Tides

Screenshot by Gamepur

Forging Tides look like golden swords. These tides are used pulling on the rotating time-limited event weapon Banners.

How to Get Tides in Wuthering Waves

Although the following methods are the most common and consistent ways to get Tides in Wuthering Waves without spending money, you might also be able to get Tides by completing special events, quests, or even opening chests.

How to Get Lustrous Tides

  • Increase your Union Level: Done by exploring the world and completing quests.
  • Login Rewards: Regular login bonuses.
  • Battle Pass Rewards: Rewards from progressing through the battle pass.
  • Store: Available in specific bundles and through the Item Exchange menu by trading Afterglow Coral, Oscillated Coral, and Astrite.

How to Get Radiant Tides

  • Login Rewards: Given as part of regular login bonuses.
  • Battle Pass Rewards: Earned through battle pass progression.
  • Store: Obtainable in specific bundles and via the Item Exchange menu by trading Afterglow Coral, Oscillated Coral, and Astrite​​.

How to Get Forging Tides

  • Store: Mainly tied to the exchange system in the Store, obtained through trading Afterglow Coral, Oscillated Coral, and Astrite​.

When Can You Start Pulling in Wuthering Waves?

Huaxu Academy
Screenshot by Gamepur

In Wuthering Waves, the whole gacha system only reveals itself after you complete the medical trials in the Huaxu Academy, at the beginning of Chapter 1. After speaking with Baizhi and completing the medical tests that the NPCs put you through, you will be granted access to the Convene menu. This is where you can finally access the in-game shop and options to start Wishing for new Resonators and new weapons.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Fix Wuthering Waves Stuck in Verifying File Integrity
Rover Special Power in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: PlayStation
Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to Fix Wuthering Waves Stuck in Verifying File Integrity
Davi Braid Davi Braid May 24, 2024
Read Article All Answers to Scar’s Questions in Wuthering Waves
Scar in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: PlayStation
Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
All Answers to Scar’s Questions in Wuthering Waves
Davi Braid Davi Braid May 24, 2024
Read Article Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (May 2024)
Coin Master free spins and coins daily working links
Category: Guides
Guides
Coin Master
Coin Master
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Tier Update
Tier Update
Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (May 2024)
Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others May 24, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Chronicles Codes (May 2024)
Jujutsu Chronicles Promo Image
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Roblox
Roblox
Jujutsu Chronicles Codes (May 2024)
Sonja Dostanic Sonja Dostanic May 24, 2024
Read Article Roblox Creatures of Sonaria codes (May 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Tier 2
Tier 2
Roblox Creatures of Sonaria codes (May 2024)
Laura Gray Laura Gray May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Fix Wuthering Waves Stuck in Verifying File Integrity
Rover Special Power in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: PlayStation
Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to Fix Wuthering Waves Stuck in Verifying File Integrity
Davi Braid Davi Braid May 24, 2024
Read Article All Answers to Scar’s Questions in Wuthering Waves
Scar in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: PlayStation
Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
All Answers to Scar’s Questions in Wuthering Waves
Davi Braid Davi Braid May 24, 2024
Read Article Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (May 2024)
Coin Master free spins and coins daily working links
Category: Guides
Guides
Coin Master
Coin Master
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Tier Update
Tier Update
Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (May 2024)
Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others May 24, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Chronicles Codes (May 2024)
Jujutsu Chronicles Promo Image
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Roblox
Roblox
Jujutsu Chronicles Codes (May 2024)
Sonja Dostanic Sonja Dostanic May 24, 2024
Read Article Roblox Creatures of Sonaria codes (May 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Tier 2
Tier 2
Roblox Creatures of Sonaria codes (May 2024)
Laura Gray Laura Gray May 24, 2024
Author
Davi Braid