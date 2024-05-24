Wuthering Waves Tides: Types, Uses, and How to Get Them

In Wuthering Waves, Tides are essential currencies used for gacha pulls to obtain characters (Resonators) and weapons. This guide details all Wuthering Waves Tides, their types, uses, and how to get them.

How Tides Work in Wuthering Waves

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tides come in three types: Lustrous, Radiant, and Forging. Each Tide can be exchanged for 160 Astrite, which can be earned through various in-game activities or purchased with real money. Although some methods only work to get specific types of Tides, they can all be acquired from the store.

Lustrous Tides

Screenshot by Gamepur

These blue and green orbs are used for pulls on the Novice Convene, Character Permanent Convene, and Weapon Permanent Convene banners. They offer a chance to obtain a new Resonator or weapon from these banners.

Radiant Tides

Screenshot by Gamepur

Used for pulls on the Character Event Convene, which features limited-time Resonators. These tides look like golden orbs.

Forging Tides

Screenshot by Gamepur

Forging Tides look like golden swords. These tides are used pulling on the rotating time-limited event weapon Banners.

How to Get Tides in Wuthering Waves

Although the following methods are the most common and consistent ways to get Tides in Wuthering Waves without spending money, you might also be able to get Tides by completing special events, quests, or even opening chests.

How to Get Lustrous Tides

Increase your Union Level : Done by exploring the world and completing quests.

: Done by exploring the world and completing quests. Login Rewards : Regular login bonuses.

: Regular login bonuses. Battle Pass Rewards : Rewards from progressing through the battle pass.

: Rewards from progressing through the battle pass. Store: Available in specific bundles and through the Item Exchange menu by trading Afterglow Coral, Oscillated Coral, and Astrite.

How to Get Radiant Tides

Login Rewards : Given as part of regular login bonuses.

: Given as part of regular login bonuses. Battle Pass Rewards : Earned through battle pass progression.

: Earned through battle pass progression. Store: Obtainable in specific bundles and via the Item Exchange menu by trading Afterglow Coral, Oscillated Coral, and Astrite​​.

How to Get Forging Tides

Store: Mainly tied to the exchange system in the Store, obtained through trading Afterglow Coral, Oscillated Coral, and Astrite​.

When Can You Start Pulling in Wuthering Waves?

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Wuthering Waves, the whole gacha system only reveals itself after you complete the medical trials in the Huaxu Academy, at the beginning of Chapter 1. After speaking with Baizhi and completing the medical tests that the NPCs put you through, you will be granted access to the Convene menu. This is where you can finally access the in-game shop and options to start Wishing for new Resonators and new weapons.

