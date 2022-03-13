WWE 2K22: How to get a GM to interfere in a match in MyGM

WWE 2K22 MyGM match customization options can be a bit limiting, but users should still be able to get rather creative in the mode. Players are able to change the type of match, plus decide who gets involved via a run-in. In fact, you can even choose to get involved through a GM interference scenario. How can you set the GM to get involved in a match? Let’s take a look.

To have a GM interfere in match, go into the Match card in MyGM. Select an empty match slot, and pick out two wrestlers for a one-on-one, or four for a tag team.

Before locking in the match, scroll down to the match customization options. Find the ‘Interference’ section, and select ‘GM Interference. From here, choose the individual that the GM will attack during the match.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you have probably already surmised, GM run-ins can be done in order to fulfill objectives laid out by the commissioner, Triple H. Additionally, these run-ins can also be used as a vehicle to help in the rivalry (feud) process. And on some occasions, wrestlers will actually request for you to run-in on their behalf from time to time.

Be mindful, though, that having a GM interfere in a match limits the options that one will have during the match. If you set the GM to get involved, that match will automatically turn into to a No Disqualification match. Additionally, users will be limited to only having the options to either play as the GM themselves, or simulate the match entirely.