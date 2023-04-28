Yakuza 0 Hostess Training: All Cabaret Club Czar Special Training Answers

Yakuza 0’s Cabaret Club Czar minigame is widely adored among fans of the series. This minigame sees former yakuza Goro Majima stepping away from his duties at the Cabaret Grand to assist a struggling cabaret club called Sunshine in taking on the formidable Five Stars of Sotenbori. Your responsibilities in this minigame include managing the club’s day-to-day operations, such as assigning hostesses to customers, ensuring their needs are met, and recruiting new talent while also securing partnerships with local businesses. One of the significant elements of the Cabaret Club Czar minigame involves enhancing the performance of your hostesses by earning experience points via Club Battles and a Special Training mode exclusively available to Platinum hostesses.

What is Special Training in Yakuza 0’s Cabaret Club Czar Minigame

Cabaret Club Czar’s Special Training involves a personalized one-on-one session between Majima and a Platinum tier hostess of your choosing. Each Platinum hostess has her own unique substory, which allows you to get to know her better by engaging in conversations and by going out on dates with her. After completing a Club Battle, you can participate in one session of Special Training for a Platinum hostess of your choosing. You cannot complete multiple Special Training sessions in a row. Instead, you must clear a Club Battle before a new training session will become available.

Apart from getting to know the club’s top performers better, Special Training sessions also provide significant experience rewards, which can help you level them up to the standard required for competing in the more challenging club areas. You’ll earn experience for completing Special Training sessions regardless of your performance. However, to ensure you’ll receive the most experience possible for a training session, it’s important to select the correct responses for each conversational prompt. The hostess’ reaction will be based on your reply, and you’ll know you’ve given the right answer when hearts and sparkles appear around her.

There are a total of six unlockable Platinum Hostesses with whom you can complete Special Training. To ensure you’ll receive a Perfect score in Special Training and receive the most hostess experience for your efforts, we’ve listed the correct responses you’ll need to select for each session below. You can replay any of the training sessions by speaking with the hostess, but you will not earn experience for any subsequent attempts once cleared.

All correct responses for Special Training Platinum Hostesses in Yakuza 0’s Cabaret Club Czar

The following list of hostesses is arranged in the order you’ll unlock them as you progress through the Cabaret Club storyline. Each hostess has a total of seven Special Training sessions available, including four conversation-based sessions, two dates involving playing other minigames, and a final session that wraps up the hostess’ substory. Platinum hostesses can be customized with different hairstyles, outfits, and accessories to improve their stats, which is why the hostesses in the images below differ from their standard appearances.

Yuki – All Yakuza 0 Special Training Session Answers

Yuki is the first Platinum Hostess to join the cast of Club Sunshine and is available right from the start of the Cabaret Club Czar substory.

Yuki’s First Special Training Session – Correct Responses Bonsai? Try to compliment them. Older gents, huh? Y’know, I’m a man too.

Yuki’s Second Special Training Session – Correct Responses I think I get you. A club needs variety. You’d figure it out. Those are last names…

Yuki’s Third Special Training Session – Correct Responses I like engawa. That’d be great. Imagine they’re me. You’re workin’ hard.

Yuki’s Fourth Special Training Session – Correct Responses Bonsai. They were clueless. I’ll work ya hard! A lady needs sleep.

Yuki’s Fifth Special Training Session – Date (Karaoke) Yuki’s fifth Special Training session is a Karaoke date with Majima.

To achieve a Perfect rating, you must score 90 or higher on both songs.

Yuki’s Sixth Special Training Session – Date (Disco) Yuki’s sixth Special Training session is a Disco date with Majima.

To achieve a Perfect rating, you must score three stars for the song.

Yuki’s Final Special Training Session – All Correct Responses You’ve come a long way. I’m there for ya. The love of your life. T-Take care of him.

Ai – All Yakuza 0 Special Training Session Answers

Ai will join the cast of Club Sunshine after Hino of Club Mars has been defeated.

Ai’s First Special Training Session – Correct Responses Wanna go together? A massage, maybe. I’m glad you’re here. Just ignore ’em.

Ai’s Second Special Training Session – Correct Responses Old guys fall for ya? Part of the job. You were being real. That’s cute.

Ai’s Third Special Training Session – Date (Disco) Ai’s third Special Training session is a Disco date with Majima.

To achieve a Perfect rating, you must score three stars for the song.

Ai’s Fourth Special Training Session – Correct Responses A girl like you. She’s a good cook. Before I was born. Put a stop to it.

Ai’s Fifth Special Training Session – Correct Responses You’re doin’ great! I feel better now. Money ain’t everything. I wouldn’t mind.

Ai’s Sixth Special Training Session – Date (Pool) Ai’s fifth Special Training session is a Pool date with Majima.

To achieve a Perfect rating, you must defeat Ai in Nine-ball Pool.

Ai’s Final Special Training Session – Correct Responses Welcome to Sunshine. Not on my watch! Too many choices? Wanna go together?

Saki – All Yakuza 0 Special Training Session Answers

Saki will join the cast of Club Sunshine after Kizuka of Club Jupiter has been defeated.

Saki’s First Special Training Session – Correct Responses Nah, those’re cool. I love karaage! Ya’d make a good mom. I’ll come squash it.

Saki’s Second Special Training Session – Correct Responses Am I manly? Make ’em spoil you. Ya made his day. I doubt he’d mind.

Saki’s Third Special Training Session – Date (Disco) Saki’s third Special Training session is a Disco date with Majima.

To achieve a Perfect rating, you must score three stars for the song.

Saki’s Fourth Special Training Session – Correct Responses My drive. Work every day. Karaage. Yes.

Saki’s Fifth Special Training Session – Date (Pool) Saki’s fifth Special Training session is a Pool date with Majima.

To achieve a Perfect rating, you must defeat Saki in Nine-ball Pool.

Saki’s Sixth Special Training Session – Correct Responses Oh yeah, brothers. Keep me posted. I’ll miss ya. Ya need a plan.

Saki’s Final Special Training Session – Correct Responses You’re so girly! Now you can study! What if ya got hurt? Big bro, huh?

Hibiki – All Yakuza 0 Special Training Session Answers

Hibiki will join the cast of Club Sunshine after Mizumura of Club Mercury has been defeated.

Hibiki’s First Special Training Session – Correct Responses Use tough love. Don’t overdo it. What kinda manga? Don’t worry.

Hibiki’s Second Special Training Session – Correct Responses Good deal. I like your voice. Baby me instead. That’s cute.

Hibiki’s Third Special Training Session – Date (Darts) Hibiki’s third Special Training session is a Darts date with Majima.

To achieve a Perfect rating, you must defeat Hibiki in Count-Up.

Hibiki’s Fourth Special Training Session – Correct Responses Kids don’t like me. About women. Older women. They’re fine.

Hibiki’s Fifth Special Training Session – Date (Karaoke) Hibiki’s fifth Special Training session is a Karaoke date with Majima.

To achieve a Perfect rating, you must score 90 or higher on both songs.

Hibiki’s Sixth Special Training Session – Correct Responses I worry about ya. He’ll understand. I got my hands full. I’d try that.

Hibiki’s Final Special Training Session – Correct Responses It’s too much. You’re lucky. A guy with a big heart. Thank you.

Chika – All Yakuza 0 Special Training Session Answers

Chika will join the cast of Club Sunshine after Kanehara of Club Venus has been defeated.

Chika’s First Special Training Session – Correct Responses A perfect fit. Opposites attract. Detours are nice. Try to smile.

Chika’s Second Special Training Session – Correct Responses Did ya get duped? I don’t get it. Don’t change for him. That’s your talent!

Chika’s Third Special Training Session – Correct Responses A graceful woman. Especially shopping. Can’t imagine it. You’re important.

Chika’s Fourth Special Training Session – Date (Darts) Chika’s fourth Special Training session is a Pool date with Majima.

To achieve a Perfect rating, you must defeat Chika in Nine-ball Pool.

Chika’s Fifth Special Training Session – Correct Responses You’re fine as is. How passionate. A family? That’s bad?

Chika’s Sixth Special Training Session – Date (Disco) Chika’s sixth Special Training session is a Karaoke date with Majima.

To achieve a Perfect rating, you must score 90 or higher on both songs.

Chika’s Final Special Training Session – Correct Responses I have fun too! Fun is the job. I am to you, Chika-chan. Don’t quit!

Mana – All Yakuza 0 Special Training Session Answers

Mana is the final Platinum Hostess you’ll unlock, joining the cast at the conclusion of the Cabaret Club Czar storyline after Tsukiyama of Club Moon has been defeated.

Mana’s First Special Training Session – Correct Responses Gotta reward yourself. Sounds like you. Takes one to know one? We’ll buy tissues.

Mana’s Second Special Training Session – Correct Responses You weren’t lyin’. Nothing’s wrong. Get them grandpas. Okay.

Mana’s Third Special Training Session – Correct Responses I got someone. M for masochist. We’ll crash. Go see a doctor.

Mana’s Fourth Special Training Session – Date (Darts) Mana’s third Special Training session is a Darts date with Majima.

To achieve a Perfect rating, you must defeat Mana in Count-Up.

Mana’s Fifth Special Training Session – Correct Responses No pressure. That was brave. Improvin’ themselves. Ya got serious!

Mana’s Sixth Special Training Session – Date (Disco) Mana’s sixth Special Training session is a Disco date with Majima.

To achieve a Perfect rating, you must score three stars for the song.

Mana’s Final Special Training Session – Correct Responses You elevate us! It’s psychological? I’m a bit jealous. Everyone’s important.

Completing the entire Cabaret Club Czar storyline will also unlock Majima’s legendary Mad Dog of Shimano secret fighting style.

