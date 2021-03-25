Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links: How to unlock Duke Devlin in the Roll the Dice!: Duke Devlin Appears event

Before March of 2021, all but one of Yugi Muto’s best friends was in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links: Duke Devlin. The king of Dice Monsters started out as a rival to Yugi, but he shortly became friends with the King of Games and became a regular on the show. On March 25, Konami officially added Duke Devlin to the Duel Links, and he can now be obtained as a usable character. So, how can you unlock this Legendary Duelist? Let’s go over how the Roll the Dice!: Duke Devlin Appears event works.

How to unlock Duke Devlin

This event works much some of the other character unlock events that have dropped in recent months. For this event, players will need to get Dice, which can be obtained by completing offline and online duels. Dice will be needed in order to initially battle Duke Devlin, as well as battle Duke at the Gate.

Screenshot from Gamepur

There are six episodes in this event. Players will need to complete the first two in order to unlock Duke Devlin. Here is what needed to be done in order to participate in each episode:

1st Episode – Obtain 60 Dice

2nd Episode – Unlocked on March 29 at 1:00 AM EST

3rd Episode – Unlocked on March 31 at 1:00 AM EST

4th Episode – Unlocked on March 31 at 1:00 AM EST

5th Episode – Unlocked on April 2 at 1:00 AM EST

6th Episode – Unlocked on April 2 at 1:00 AM EST

And here’s what you need to do in order to complete each episode:

1st Episode – Defeat Lv. 10 Duke Devlin

2nd Episode – Unlocked on March 29 at 1:00 AM EST

3rd Episode – Unlocked on March 31 at 1:00 AM EST

4th Episode – Unlocked on March 31 at 1:00 AM EST

5th Episode – Unlocked on April 2 at 1:00 AM EST

6th Episode – Unlocked on April 2 at 1:00 AM EST

To defeat Duke Devlin to complete the episodes, make sure to go the Gate Area. You don’t need to defeat him at the Gate, but he will be waiting in the area by it. Click on the Even icon with Duke’s face to defeat Devlin.

Screenshot from Gamepur

Also, be mindful that you will need to do get Points in order to progress throughout the event. In order to get Points, you’ll need to defeat Devlin, either at the Gate or as a roaming duelist in DM Duel World.

This event is scheduled to end on April 6 at 12:59 AM EST.

