Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: Dragunity deck build (2022)

Being able to control the board and having access to a lot of negation effects is key in the current meta environment in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Dragunity was released in the Duel Terminal set in 2008, and is a deck that specializes in special summoning tuner monsters to act as Synchro Summoning fuel for the big boss monsters inside the Extra Deck. With omni-negate power, Dragunity can turn a few simple dragon tuners into a negation nightmare.

Monsters

Monsters in the Dragunity deck are mostly utilized for two purposes: for Synchro summoning, and for getting monsters into the graveyard to be used as Synchro Summoning tuners.

x1 Mist Valley Baby Roc: Combo starter. Used in conjunction with Dragunity Knight – Gae Dearg in order to Link Summon into Romulus to start the main synchro combo of the deck.

Combo starter. Used in conjunction with Dragunity Knight – Gae Dearg in order to Link Summon into Romulus to start the main synchro combo of the deck. x2 Dragunity Phalanx: This card is used as a tuner monster to summon many of the monsters in the extra deck.

This card is used as a tuner monster to summon many of the monsters in the extra deck. x1 Amorphage Lechery: Used to lock the opponents field in conjunction with Amorphage Goliath.

Used to lock the opponents field in conjunction with Amorphage Goliath. x2 Dragunity Couse: Can be counted as either a level 2 monster for normal Synchro Summons, or as a level 4 monster when summoning a Dragunity Monster.

Can be counted as either a level 2 monster for normal Synchro Summons, or as a level 4 monster when summoning a Dragunity Monster. x3 Dragunity Remus: Able to discard itself to find a Dragon Ravine in the deck, and then able to be summoned from the graveyard to be used as a tuner..

Able to discard itself to find a Dragon Ravine in the deck, and then able to be summoned from the graveyard to be used as a tuner.. x1 Dragunity Dux: Playing this card as a normal summon can pull a Dragunity tuner from the GY to use for more Synchro Summoning.

Playing this card as a normal summon can pull a Dragunity tuner from the GY to use for more Synchro Summoning. x1 Blackwing – Zephyros the Whirlwind: This card when sent to the graveyard can summon itself at another time to be used for Synchro Summon fodder.

This card when sent to the graveyard can summon itself at another time to be used for Synchro Summon fodder. x3 Dragunity Senatus: Used for getting a Couse and a Phalanx both into the graveyard, this allows players to have more leverage in later Synchro Summons.

Used for getting a Couse and a Phalanx both into the graveyard, this allows players to have more leverage in later Synchro Summons. x3 Dragunity Legatus: Able to be special summoned if a player controls a Dragunity monster or Dragon Ravine, this is a combo starter that can see big Synchro monsters in play without utilizing the players normal summon.

Able to be special summoned if a player controls a Dragunity monster or Dragon Ravine, this is a combo starter that can see big Synchro monsters in play without utilizing the players normal summon. x1 Dragunity Arma Mystlainn: A large piece of the combo after summoning Romulus, this card should be searched for if not already in the player’s hand by Dragunity Glow.

A large piece of the combo after summoning Romulus, this card should be searched for if not already in the player’s hand by Dragunity Glow. x1 Dragunity Arma Leyvaten: This card can then freely summon itself and attach a tuner, allowing players to resume Synchro Summoning.

This card can then freely summon itself and attach a tuner, allowing players to resume Synchro Summoning. x1 Amorphage Goliath: A great tech card allowing players to banish Hieratic Seal of Heavenly Spheres to bounce an opponents monster back to their hand and then have this immediately be summoned.

A great tech card allowing players to banish Hieratic Seal of Heavenly Spheres to bounce an opponents monster back to their hand and then have this immediately be summoned. x2 World Legacy Guardragon Mardark: Utilized by special summoning to the field in order to weaken enemies monsters if necessary in order for the attackers to destroy them.

Utilized by special summoning to the field in order to weaken enemies monsters if necessary in order for the attackers to destroy them. x1 Red-Eyes Darkness Metal Dragon: Part of the starting combo, after Hieratic Dragon King of Atum is summoned, send Gae Dearg to the graveyard to summon this, and resummon Gae Dearg for more card searching in the deck.

Players need to be careful to Synchro Summon using the right materials to make sure their important tuners hiding in the back row aren’t sent to the graveyard along with the tributed monsters they are attached to.

Spells

The spells in a Dragunity deck are used for negating effects and also for searching for cards within the deck.

x1 Monster Reborn: Generally used for irreplaceable boss monsters, but can also be used to pull tuners needed to complete Synchro Summoning combos.

Generally used for irreplaceable boss monsters, but can also be used to pull tuners needed to complete Synchro Summoning combos. x1 Terraforming: Utilized in order to help guarantee the player is able to get a Dragon Ravine in the starting hand.

Utilized in order to help guarantee the player is able to get a Dragon Ravine in the starting hand. x3 Dark Ruler No More: This makes it so that the opponent cannot activate monster effects that could otherwise prove troublesome for the combo. However, this does not prevent hand traps, or Spell and Trap cards on the field.

This makes it so that the opponent cannot activate monster effects that could otherwise prove troublesome for the combo. However, this does not prevent hand traps, or Spell and Trap cards on the field. x3 Dragunity Glow: A great card for searching for an integral combo piece, Dragunity Arma Mystlainn

A great card for searching for an integral combo piece, Dragunity Arma Mystlainn x3 Pot of Prosperity: Used to help search the deck during brick hands or when needing a specific card, this card can help in a pinch.

Used to help search the deck during brick hands or when needing a specific card, this card can help in a pinch. x2 Dragunity Divine Lance: Able to protect Dragunity monsters from Trap effects, this is a great card that also buffs the monster by 1000 ATK. As a bonus, this card can summon a tuner from the deck to the Spell and Trap Zone. Can also help in a pinch with a Dux/Lance combo in an otherwise bricky hand.

Able to protect Dragunity monsters from Trap effects, this is a great card that also buffs the monster by 1000 ATK. As a bonus, this card can summon a tuner from the deck to the Spell and Trap Zone. Can also help in a pinch with a Dux/Lance combo in an otherwise bricky hand. x3 Dragon Ravine: Used for searching the deck for the tuners and dragons that players need for the combo.

Used for searching the deck for the tuners and dragons that players need for the combo. x1 Called by the Grave: A great spell that is used to disrupt player’s cards that use effects from the graveyard, which in the current meta is a lot of things. Can be extremely disruptive to one of the most popular meta decks currently, Eldlich the Golden Lord.

Everything in this deck boils down to specific combos, and this deck ensures that players are able to get the key pieces consistently. The spells are mostly used during the player’s turn when summoning but a few of them, notably Called by the Grave and Dark Ruler No More can be used to disrupt any plans the opponent may have had.

Extra Deck

The Extra Deck of a Dragunity deck is used for the big boss monsters that cause all the negation effects much to the opponent’s dismay.

x1 Dragunity Knight – Gae Dearg: One of the most important pieces of the deck. Used to search for combo pieces such as Mist Valley Baby Roc, and Blackwing – Zephyros the Whirlwind and even tuners such as Dragunity Phalanx and Dragunity Couse.

One of the most important pieces of the deck. Used to search for combo pieces such as Mist Valley Baby Roc, and Blackwing – Zephyros the Whirlwind and even tuners such as Dragunity Phalanx and Dragunity Couse. x1 Dragunity Knight – Vajarayana: Can be used when players get stuck and need to do “step up” Synchro summoning, i.e. summoning a level 6 Synchro, and then attaching a Dragunity Phalanx to then Synchro in a level 8 Synchro, such as Barcha.

Can be used when players get stuck and need to do “step up” Synchro summoning, i.e. summoning a level 6 Synchro, and then attaching a Dragunity Phalanx to then Synchro in a level 8 Synchro, such as Barcha. x1 Dragunity Knight – Luin: Another card that can be used for stepping up the Synchro summons, it comes with the added bonus of buffing one of your other Dragunity cards by 1000 ATK or DEF when it hits the graveyard.

Another card that can be used for stepping up the Synchro summons, it comes with the added bonus of buffing one of your other Dragunity cards by 1000 ATK or DEF when it hits the graveyard. x1 Dragunity Knight – Barcha: Depending on how the players board looks when this is summoned, this one card can get all of the tuners needed to complete all the necessary summons for a player.

Depending on how the players board looks when this is summoned, this one card can get all of the tuners needed to complete all the necessary summons for a player. x1 Crystal Wing Synchro Dragon: One of the cards a player aims to summon on turn one, this card allows the player to have access to a negate quick effect. This card is able to nullify an opponent’s monster effect once per turn just by being on the board.

One of the cards a player aims to summon on turn one, this card allows the player to have access to a negate quick effect. This card is able to nullify an opponent’s monster effect once per turn just by being on the board. x1 Borreload Savage Dragon: Another great card that has the ability to nullify card effects, the good thing about Borreload is it also has the ability to negate spells.

Another great card that has the ability to nullify card effects, the good thing about Borreload is it also has the ability to negate spells. x1 Dragunity Knight Ascalon: Able to banish multiple monsters from the opponents side of the field by banishing Dragunity monsters in the graveyard.

Able to banish multiple monsters from the opponents side of the field by banishing Dragunity monsters in the graveyard. x1 Dragunity Knight – Areadbhair: A card that is able to negate monster effects by banishing Dragunity monsters from the players graveyard. Used in conjunction with Borreload Savage Dragon and Crystal Wing Synchro Dragon for an extremely disruptive experience.

A card that is able to negate monster effects by banishing Dragunity monsters from the players graveyard. Used in conjunction with Borreload Savage Dragon and Crystal Wing Synchro Dragon for an extremely disruptive experience. x1 Hieratic Dragon King of Atum: This allows players to discard Gae Dearg as synchro material to summon Red-Eyes Darkness Metal Dragon and re-summon Gae Dearg for more card searching in the deck.

This allows players to discard Gae Dearg as synchro material to summon Red-Eyes Darkness Metal Dragon and re-summon Gae Dearg for more card searching in the deck. x1 Guardragon Pisty: Used to recover cards that are in the graveyard after having another Link monster in play.

Used to recover cards that are in the graveyard after having another Link monster in play. x1 Hieratic Seal of the Heavenly Spheres: By sacrificing itself, it is able to bounce a card back to the opponents hand, and simultaneously summon a monster from the deck to the field.

By sacrificing itself, it is able to bounce a card back to the opponents hand, and simultaneously summon a monster from the deck to the field. x1 Crystron Halqfibrax: Used in some niche plays to Synchro Summon monsters. This card generally doesn’t get utilized too often but does come in handy.

Used in some niche plays to Synchro Summon monsters. This card generally doesn’t get utilized too often but does come in handy. x1 Dragunity Knight Romulus: A key component in starting the main combo of this deck. Used to search for Dragunity Glow. If Dragunity Glow is already in a players hand they should search for Divine Lance. This will allow players to get another tuner from a monster to make even more Synchro Summons.

A key component in starting the main combo of this deck. Used to search for Dragunity Glow. If Dragunity Glow is already in a players hand they should search for Divine Lance. This will allow players to get another tuner from a monster to make even more Synchro Summons. x1 Triple Burst Dragon: A good Link Summon able to negate the effect of Spell and Trap cards during the battle phase.

A good Link Summon able to negate the effect of Spell and Trap cards during the battle phase. x1 Darkness Metal, The Dragon of Dark Steel: Can come in handy to return monsters of a certain level back to your field in order to Synchro Summon other monsters.

Dragunity decks excel in quickly synchro summoning multiple strong boss monsters in a single turn that can make things quite a headache for opponents. They can be used to simply negate spells and monster effects, or to completely remove monsters in play. Dragunity is a strong deck that when played correctly can help a player climb the ladder of ranked matches.