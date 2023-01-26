A certain One-Winged Angel from AEW will make a cameo in Like a Dragon: Ishin

Famous wrestlers have cameoed as themselves in the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series before, but you’d probably only recognize them if you’re a fan of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. For the first time, though, a Western wrestler is set to make an appearance in the upcoming Like a Dragon: Ishin: the One-Winged Angel himself, Kenny Omega from All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

This may seem rather random, especially considering the game is set in 19th century Japan but 1. this is hardly the most bizarre thing the series has done and 2. Omega won’t be a character per se but one of the Trooper Cards you can acquire. These cards are equippable items that allow you to perform special abilities during combat.

These cards mostly depict characters from other Yakuza/Like a Dragon games, but Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will be releasing a free DLC pack at launch that includes six special guest cards, with Kenny Omega being the first. His ability, Essence of One-Winged Angel, sees main character Ryoma Sakamoto swing his sword in a wide circle, cutting down any foe it hits. This is obviously a reference to Omega’s finishing move, which is itself a reference to Final Fantasy VII and its main villain Sephiroth.

He is joined by actor Rahul Kohli (known for his roles in TV shows like The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass), whose card triggers the Essence of Firestorm, a simple but massive blast of orange energy. It’s safe to assume then that the other four cards will feature more celebrity cameos.

Both Omega and Kohli are clearly very excited about their cameos as their both avid gamers, with Omega’s ring persona referencing other games like Street Fighter. Kohli, meanwhile, is a self-admitted fan of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series, even saying his cameo is the peak of his career.