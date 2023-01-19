A trending Twitter meme sees Mario and Luigi clowning on Final Fantasy’s Sephiroth

A fun Twitter thread matching various media characters against each other has turned into an all-out dominating victory in one particular match-up. Mario and Luigi (specifically the versions in the Mario & Luigi RPG games) against Sephiroth from Final Fantasy has completely been decided in favor of the iconic plumber brothers. Countless people are replying to the thread and inputting the various ways the plumbers would destroy this one-winged angel.

Im glad everyone knows the one true outcome https://t.co/r2lcXuiZoq pic.twitter.com/EGdWSEEvg6 — ivoryyyy @ So Many Things (@THEDISC0DEVIL) January 16, 2023

For anyone who didn’t play any of the Mario & Luigi series, you may have first thought that Sephiroth would defeat the Nintendo mascots easily, especially when you think of how he easily dispatched Mario in his Super Smash Bros. Ultimate reveal trailer. However, the mechanics and moves the brothers have in this specific series turn the tide heavily in their favor, making this an unfortunate time for the recent Sephiroth amiibo release.

In the Mario & Luigi games, both brothers are controlled via two sets of two buttons. Each one lets you jump or swing your hammer when the enemy is attacking, and, over the course of the games, their special attacks became insanely powerful and varied. For example, Mario running on a large ball of Luigis to flatten their enemies, or Luigi eating a ton of sweets to become larger to smash foes. There is a very large list of attacks they could pull off to deal a ton of damage to Sephiroth while jumping and using their hammer to negate all of his attacks. Even his Supernova would be launched back at himself when playing by the Mario & Luigi rules.

Besides their attacks and ability to completely avoid damage (if timed properly), the Mario Bros. also have infinite space in their pockets to stash so many items to help them in their fight against Final Fantasy’s most iconic villain. They would kick Koopa Shells off of him, power up a large wave of fireballs, and could even team up with their baby selves or Paper Mario to get access to even more abilities.

Of course, all of this discussion is made in fun, and some of it might have to do with the Mario & Luigi series more than likely not making a comeback anytime soon after developer AlphaDream went bankrupt following releasing one of the worst-selling Mario games of all time with their 3DS remake of Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser’s Jr. Journey.