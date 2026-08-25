A video recorded outside a Walmart Supercenter in Big Rapids, Michigan, shows store personnel physically restraining a man on the ground as a bystander intervenes to challenge their actions. As detailed by the Daily Dot, the footage was recorded by a bystander named Anitra Raspberry and later circulated on Reddit’s r/BlackPeopleofReddit, where it drew more than 15,000 upvotes.

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The video shows at least two men restraining a man on the ground near the store’s entrance at 21400 Perry Ave. A woman approaches the group and can be heard repeatedly saying, “They know his situation,” while stating that the man had been attempting to walk away before the physical confrontation escalated. She also asks the staff members directly why they continued to “antagonize him.”

The woman remains with the man and tells him she has his back, and the restraint ends shortly after. The man thanks her and hugs her once the confrontation de-escalates. The video does not show what happened before the recording began, and it is not independently established why Walmart personnel first approached the man.

The video drew a large response online, with many commenters focused on the woman’s decision to intervene. Some Reddit users speculated that the man is autistic, though this claim originates solely from online commenters and has not been independently verified by Walmart, medical professionals, or anyone involved in the incident.

One commenter who identified as autistic said people on the spectrum can face disproportionately high risks during encounters with security or law enforcement. A topic that circulated online the same week as a viral Ohio arrest report drew separate attention.

In Michigan, loss prevention officers are not police officers and operate under a legal doctrine known as the Shopkeeper’s Privilege. Under MCL 338.1051, they may detain a person suspected of theft for a reasonable period, but their authority is limited to the store premises or its immediate vicinity, and they are prohibited from using deadly force, according to Michigan Criminal Attorney. Unlike police, they are not required to issue Miranda warnings, and any statements made to them can still be used as evidence.

Loss prevention policies vary by retailer, and officers generally lack authority to charge anyone with a crime, typically contacting police if they suspect retail fraud. The same news cycle also included a Texas Roadhouse hoax investigation that circulated separately online.

The Big Rapids Walmart location lists sensory-friendly shopping hours from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM daily. Walmart has not publicly commented on the incident, and no official security footage or statement from the store has confirmed what led up to the confrontation shown in the video.

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