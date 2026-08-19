Alleged GTA 6 Leaks Flood Social Media as Rockstar Issues DMCA Takedowns

A slew of alleged Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks have flooded social media, with Rockstar responding by issuing DMCA takedown notices.

Recommended Videos

GTA 6 is arguably the most anticipated game of all time and excitement for the release is rising, with a special look at the title debuting on Netflix later this month as a timed exclusive before then being available on YouTube.

Prior to Rockstar’s huge reveal, however, a flood of leaks has occurred on social media, alledgedly coming from a 2023 build of the title, and Rockstar is responding fiercely.

Rockstar Issues DMCA Notices Against Alleged GTA 6 Leaks

The array of leaks shared on social media comes via one specific account, who has promised to share more in the coming days, and includes gameplay, details about new concepts in the title, and a complete map of Leonidas.

The leaks have not been authenticated, and it’s noted that the data suggests they are several years old, so plenty could have changed.

However, Rockstar, as you’d expect, is responding with DMCA takedown notices against accounts and websites that share the alleged leaks.

This does not guarantee their authenticity, as Rockstar would likely take the same action against AI-generated concepts shared that are inaccurate to preserve the game’s standings, but it’s further indication of the huge battle Rockstar faces keeping GTA 6 under wraps.

Three years ago, in December 2023, the first trailer leaked on social media days before its official release, which led to Rockstar releasing the footage earlier than initially planned.

Since then, Rockstar has remained tight-lipped about GTA 6, with only one other trailer since, though further details have been revealed in pre-order details for the game.

The upcoming detailed look at GTA 6 that premieres on Netflix will provide the most insightful look at the title thus far, and Rockstar could then step up marketing ahead of the November 19 release date.

For now, though, all eyes are on the alleged leaks, especially with the leaker stating there is more to come, and it will be interesting to see if Rockstar takes any further action.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy