Matt Groening Teases The Simpsons Hit And Run Comeback

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening has teased a potential comeback for fan-favorite title Hit and Run, following his appearance in Disney’s D23 showcase.

Recommended Videos

The famous family continues to shine strong, with a sequel movie on the horizon, and The Simpsons made a triumphant return to gaming last year in the huge Fortnite collab that brought an end to Chapter 6 of the Epic Games title.

That sparked interest among players of bringing The Simpsons back to consoles worldwide, with Hit and Run firmly established as one of the all-time greats, and Groening himself teased a potential comeback.

Asked at D23 whether there could be a new generation of The Simpsons: Hit and Run, Groening responded: “I think the original game is coming back in some form.”

Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman stepped in to add “or not,” leaving fans on their toes, but there’s no reason why Hit and Run shouldn’t be revived.

Released in 2003, Hit and Run is widely regarded as one of the best games of its generation, yet, despite the plethora of revivals, spin-offs, and sequels flooding the market, Hit and Run remains a relic of the past.

Interestingly, Selman himself was a writer on the title and has previously spoken about his desire for the game to be revived.

With The Simpsons now under the Disney umbrella, and with the House of Mouse stepping things up in the world of gaming, it could be the perfect time to put Hit and Run back into the limelight, especially with the new film on the horizon.

After 23 years, there’s no doubt the original title would need a touch-up to fit with modern gaming, so it wouldn’t be a quick turnaround, but Groening’s comments have led some to speculate that work is already being done in the background.

Time will tell on whether The Simpsons: Hit and Run is brought back to life, and the closest thing fans have at the moment is playing Fortnite Reload, where The Simpsons map was brought back in the latest major update.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy