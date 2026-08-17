Disney Boss Doesn’t Rule Out Future Kingdom Hearts Movie

A Kingdom Hearts movie has not been ruled out by a Disney boss.

Walt Disney Animation Studios chief creative officer Jared Bush has not ruled out a future Kingdom Hearts movie, amid a slew of news for the franchise during the D23 weekend.

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More details were revealed about Kingdom Hearts 4, due to release late 2026, including the ability to play as both Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, while the world of Coco was also confirmed to feature in the game.

Additionally, an animated series is set to come to Disney+, though the exact date is yet to be determined, and Bush didn’t rule out Sora and company heading to the big screen in future.

Asked by IGN‘s Jeffrey Vega if he had the power to greenlight a Kingdom Hearts movie, Bush confirmed that was the case, and left the door open for the option in the future.

“Technically, you’re not wrong. I’d say, I’m always excited to hear what people are passionate about. And I’d say that we have a very bright future of new projects coming out, different ways of putting material out into the world.

“So I would just say, nothing is impossible.”

While far from concrete confirmation, a potential movie for Kingdom Hearts does seem extremely possible as Disney looks to cash in on the franchise, with a fresh push for the series also set to see Sora feature in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4.

Gaming is increasingly becoming an important staple in the Disney umbrella, with Star Wars set to be a particular area of focus with Zero Company releasing this month, followed by Star Wars: Galactic Racer in October.

There’s also Disney’s big investment in Epic Games to consider, with the House of Mouse working to create a “persistent” universe where all of Disney’s big franchises can star at once, which has the potential to send shockwaves throughout the gaming world.

Having seen Nintendo capitalize on their own franchises on the big screen, with Super Mario shining and The Legend of Zelda live-action on the horizon, it could be the prime opportunity for Disney to follow suit and put Kingdom Hearts on the biggest stage of all.

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