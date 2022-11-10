A new catfish Pokemon takes a big gulp out of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks

As the newest iteration of the Pokémon franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, nears release, some fans have allegedly gotten their hands on a Pokémon Scarlet rom and have been eagerly leaking data from the game as quickly as they can upload screenshots. One new Pokémon seems to be turning an online impropriety into a new form of battling, with a new catfish Pokémon leak turning more than a few eyes.

New Catfish Pokémon Dondozo

In the leaked image, a catfish-like Pokémon named Dondozo is seen dominating the a battle screen, in what appears to be a wilderness battle. Additional information, such as its pre-evolutions and statistics are not readily available, although it’s safe to presume that its a water-type Pokémon. It does not appear to have any bait-and-switch effects, and instead receives its catfish resemblance due to two long whiskers hanging from above its mouth.

In the leaked image, the wild Pokémon is level 53, which could infer lower pre-evolutions available at lower levels. Presuming the leak is accurate, based on the Pokéball prominently displayed at the bottom center of the screen, it is possible to come across the Dondozo in the wild. When gauging the authenticity of leaks, however, its always far better to err on the side of caution.

Regardless of how authentic an image looks, when dealing with leaks and rumors, its best to presume that it isn’t correct until proven otherwise. One of two things must happen for these leaks to be taken as factual. Either Nintendo or The Pokémon Company step forward and announce that these leaks are authentic, or Pokémon Scarlet and Violet releases, allowing users to authenticate the information themselves.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are releasing on November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.