As Pokémon Scarlet and Violet nears release on November 18, data has appeared on the internet leaking new Pokémon, evolutions, and vistas that have been kept quiet until now. A recent leak shows a new spherical Pokémon that is a natural enemy of Scythers.

The Tarountula is a bug-type Pokémon that weaves threads around its body, which deflects the attacks of Scyther with its elasticity. The image shared by the leakers also gives proportions of a singular smample of this specie, weighing a whopping 8.8 pounds and standing a singular foot tall. Based on its Pokédex number, 12, this appears to be a Pokémon that will be encountered earlier on in the titles.

Unfortunately, beyond a brief image and a Pokédex image, there is little known about this spider-like Pokémon aside from its type, and that it considers its natural enemy to be Scyther. Many bug-type Pokémon do have evolutions, however, and we imagine that the Tarountula would offer much of the same. Given the natural disposition of many people towards arachnophobic tendencies, however, and this could be an underutilized Pokémon when the title officially releases.

It’s worth noting that this information has not yet been confirmed by the Pokémon Company nor Nintendo, and people have been known to go through great lengths to troll communities at large. Until this creature can be officially confirmed, either via game release or the companies involved, it’s best to take all information as plausible, rather than confirmed.

The current deluge of information coming forth regarding Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, however, implies that the leaks are accurate. If you’re hoping for a blind play when the title release officially on November 18, it’s likely best to avoid internet communities for the time being.