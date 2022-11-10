A new exploding sushi fish Pokémon has leaked for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Leaks for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet continue to roll out online, with the latest leaked images revealing a new sushi fish Pokémon. Stop reading any further if you still wish to go in the games as blind as you want. The new sushi Pokémon is named Veluza and is called the Jettison Pokémon. Veluza has a long body that appears to be separated by different parts, with some of its torso floating in the sea and looking like pieces of sushi.

A sushi Pokémon has been rumored to be in the game for months, with several insiders claiming that one of the new Titan Pokémon is based on the iconic Japanese cuisine. Rumors for Veluza claim the Pokémon will be a water and dragon-type combo, but the leaked image of Veluza does not reveal its typing at this moment. Based on insiders, another Pokémon forms a duo with Veluza. The other Pokémon is supposed to be the sushi chef, who can cut up and serve pieces of Veluza. At the time of this writing, there aren’t any leaked images revealing the rumored sushi chef Pokémon.

Titan Pokémon are variants unique to the Paldea region, the primary setting for Scarlet and Violet. Titans are giant versions of Pokémon, almost Kaiju-sized. They are similar to Totem Pokémon from Sun and Moon, and Dynamaxing from Sword and Shield. One of the main quests in Scarlet and Violet is to hunt down Titan Pokémon throughout Paldea, leading to a confrontation with a Paradox variant of Donphan. The rock crab Pokémon Klawf is the only officially revealed Titan Pokémon, yet leaks and rumors point to several more Titans appearing in the games, including Veluza.

Several fans have gotten their hands on early copies of Scarlet and Violet, sharing multiple in-game images of both titles. The leaks reveal all the ancient and future Paradox forms for several major Pokémon enemies, plus the full evolutions line for the three starters — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. However, until officially stated by The Pokémon Company or Nintendo, it’s best to take all leaks with a healthy dose of skepticism.