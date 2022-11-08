A salty new Rock type of Pokémon has leaked for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon fans have gotten early copies of Scarlet and Violet, and tons of leaked images are now making their way online. If you wish to go into the game as blind as possible, we recommend you not read further. One leaked image gives players a good look at the new salty Pokémon that has long been rumored by insiders. The Pokémon is called Nacli and looks like a mixture of a rock and a Super Mushroom from Super Mario.

A salt-based Pokémon coming to the games has been suggested by leakers for a while now, with leaks pointing that the salt Pokémon will be part of a three-stage evolution chain. An image icon for Nacli was first seen on a minimap in one of the trailers, giving players their first look at the Pokémon. Needless to say, the leaked minimap version of Nacli turned out to likely be accurate.

Fans have already latched onto Nacli, with many describing its design as cute and unique, even though Nacli is nothing more than a mushroom-shaped rock with salt bricks sticking out of it. Fans find cuteness in Nacli’s little “eyes” at the lower half of its body and love the creativity of bringing in a salt-based Pokémon. Compared to the other generic rock types seen throughout the Pokémon franchise, Nacli stands out as something with a real personality. If its evolutions are equally well received, Nacli may become an in-demand Pokémon.

Other leaked images shared online include Fuecoco’s third evolution, Sprigatito’s second stage evolution, and Paldean Wooper’s evolved form, Clodsire. Like all leaks and rumors, it is best to take all these leaked images with a pinch of salt, pardon the pun. Until Nintendo or The Pokémon Company officially announces anything, we can not confirm the validity of these leaks. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will come to the Nintendo Switch on November 18.