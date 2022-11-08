Paldean Wooper’s evolution might have leaked ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s launch

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players will have the opportunity to investigate the expansive Paldean region. It’s a new open-world version of Pokémon, with a massive continent for players to explore and find multiple Pokémon to add to their party. A Pokémon making its debut in the game will be a Paldean version of Wooper, and it looks like the next evolution for it has leaked ahead of the official release.

The leaked image potentially shows the evolved form of Paldean Wooper, a Pokémon called Clodsire, which is decidedly not the traditional transformation for Wooper. Normally, a Wooper evolves into a Quagsire, but the Paldean version apparently will remain on all fours, and it looks like a massive muddy fish struggling to keep its head above water. The image was shared from an account of someone who already shared an image of Fuecoco’s potential third evolution, which uses the same image formatting.

The form for Clodsire does take it in a direction away from Quagsire. Although the creature does share the same cold eyes, it won’t be standing, from what we can tell from the shared image. Because of how Paldean Wooper evolved to the region, Clodsire does not have the capacity to stand. With Fuecoco’s evolution also pictured as not standing, we’re curious to see how many more Pokémon in the Paldea region also have final forms that keep it on all fours.

More sources that normally share Pokémon leaks are beginning to share this information. Regardless, we do not have any confirmation from The Pokémon Company nor access to the game ourselves. We don’t know if this is true, and we’ll need to wait and see when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet releases to the Nintendo Switch on November 18 to see if it is real.