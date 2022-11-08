Sprigatito’s second stage evolution and more might have leaked for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It’s been a hectic morning for Pokémon fans as more leaks for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release continue to unfold. The latest includes the second form for Sprigatito, the Grass-type starter Pokémon that players can choose at the start of their journey. Some fans might be discouraged, as it appears the Grass-type Pokémon is standing up, hinting that it will remain so for its final evolution.

The images come from the previous leaker, who has been sharing images for multiple Pokémon all morning, including Fuecoco’s final evolution and Clodsire, Paldean Wooper’s evolution. In the shared image, we see, Sprigatito’s second form, Floragato, appears to have a yo-yo-like item, which it would likely use during combat, and it might have an exclusive final move when it reaches that stage.

The images also follow several other Pokémon that have been appearing on this Twitter account, namely a Pokémon name Shroodle and Nacliu, the toxic mouse Pokémon, and Nacli, the Rock Salt Pokémon. Nacli’s icon appeared in a previous Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer on the map, but the Pokémon Company did not offer any confirmation or name for it. If this is the same Pokémon, it looks like a sizeable house-like creature and might become even larger in another form.

If Floragto is the second form to Sprigatito, we expect to see the final form sometime later today, depending on if the leaked images continue to come through. However, we cannot confirm whether these images are authentic as we do not have the game in front of us.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will come out for the Nintendo Switch on November 18. We’re looking forward to seeing if these images are true and finding out what Sprigatito’s final form looks like before we begin our adventure in the Paldea region.