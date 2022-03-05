Activision Blizzard suspends game sales in Russia while raising funds to support Ukraine

Yesterday, President and COO Daniel Alegre of Activision Blizzard released a statement in support of the Ukrainian people. He made it very clear that the company is committed to helping those impacted by the violence and that they want to help in any way that they can. In light of this, it was also stated that Activision Blizzard will be suspending new sales of their games in Russia while the conflict continues.

Activision Blizzard is not the first gaming company to directly target Russia. Earlier this week, EA announced it would also suspend sales in the country, among several others including Microsoft and CD Projekt Red. Other companies halted localization for their games in Russia or even flat out removed Russian teams from their games.

In addition to suspension of sales in Russia, Activision Blizzard employees have raised over $300,000 in donations to provide immediate relief to Ukraine, with the help of the company matching employee donations 2:1. They plan to add additional charities to choose from next week while raising the company matching limit from $1,000 to $10,000. Other major gaming companies have offered aid to the Ukrainian people, including the Pokemon Company.

Daniel also thanked Activision Blizzard colleagues in Poland who have been volunteering their time to assist Ukrainian refugees and others in need.