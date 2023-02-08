Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot finally gets a proper release date after its delay

Nintendo has finally announced that Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp is coming soon. This announcement is a huge relief, as the game was indefinitely delayed in 2022, and fans were concerned that it might never see the light of day.

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp contains remakes of the first two Advance Wars games, some of the best turn-based strategy games on Nintendo platforms. Rumors were circulating before the Nintendo Direct that said Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot would be shadow-dropped during the event, but these turned out to be untrue, as Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot camp launches on April 21.

Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising are set in a fictional contemporary world where the Orange Star nation goes to war with rival countries. Players take up the mantle of the Orange Star generals and will build armies, take control of territory, and fight using short-ranged and long-ranged weaponry. It’s not just soldiers and vehicles who will take to the field, as the COs all have special powers that can be unleashed in the middle of a battle to turn the tide in their favor or overwhelm the enemy.

In Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot, the story and gameplay are faithful to the originals, but with the addition of improved HD visuals and online multiplayer modes for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. There will also be four-player local multiplayer maps for those who want to command battles from their couch.

There were concerns that Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot would be shelved indefinitely, as it was suddenly delayed last year. This was Nintendo’s response to the Ukraine invasion, as the game features a cartoonish representation of modern warfare. The Advance Wars games don’t feature any bloodshed or graphic violence, but there are still soldiers seen being consumed by gunfire and artillery, so it’s understandable why Nintendo shelved the game for so long.