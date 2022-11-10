After 25 years, we finally get a dolphin Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks

The next step in the Pokémon universe is nearly upon us with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and some community members have apparently got their hands on a rom of Pokémon Scarlet early. With a flurry of images and posts, leaks regarding the upcoming Pokémon title have temporarily slaked the thirst of Poké-fans around the world. The greatest leak, however, comes with a playful personality and a keen sense of porpoise.

After 25 years of Pokémon, one of the smartest creatures on the planet is being immortalized as a Pokémon. The creature Finizen is a water-type Pokémon that closely mirrors a standard bottlenose dolphin. Number 291 in the Pokédex, this creature’s entry notes its playfulness and its ultrasonic waves that it uses to sense other creatures. A ring appears stuck around its tail, shortly before the caudal fins.

Finizen dex entry

Type: Water#svleaks pic.twitter.com/UzugmTrW3v — Demi Alt | SV Pokemon Leaks (@demialt_) November 10, 2022

It’s purported evolution has also been leaked, and will likely blow fans away. An unholy combination of dolphin, muscle, and general fishiness collide for yet another franchise-new Pokémon which appears to be a Water/Fighting hybrid. Actual data on the Pokémon evolution, such as level or material requirements, hasn’t come forth just yet: the leaked image has not been taken from the Pokédex, and instead appears lifted from in-game images.

NEW POKÉMON:



Dolphin evolution pic.twitter.com/ndabxkCnFC — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) November 10, 2022

While the images and data are coming from a few centralized accounts on the internet, it’s vital to remember that these are not offering verified data for Poké-fans. It’s best to take these leaks as plausible data, and wait for the official release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Some fans take delight in duping fans, so until Nintendo or The Pokémon Company come forward and verify the accuracy of these leaks, its best to set clear expectations from official channels.

The newest entry of the Pokémon franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, is set to release on November 18 to fans around the world.