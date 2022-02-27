What is the release date for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Although Pokémon Legends: Arceus might have launched in January, we already have more Pokémon to look forward to. An official announcement on the next generation of Pokémon has been confirmed — Scarlet and Violet. The name of the region for Gen IX, and the real-world location it’s based off of, have yet to be confirmed, and the announcement trailer didn’t include any of the new Pokémon we’ll be encountering aside from this generation’s standard trio of grass/fire/water starters. However, we did get information on when we’ll get to play this brand new generation of Pokémon games. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be releasing a lot sooner than you might think.

Despite its announcement being a sudden surprise to players everywhere, it appears that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has secretly been in development for awhile, because the release date isn’t very far away. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are currently scheduled to release in late 2022. Continuing the release pattern established with Pokémon X and Y, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will have a global launch, meaning that no region will get to play it sooner than others. We’ll update this guide with more information on the exact release date once we know more.