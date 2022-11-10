Armarouge and Ceruledge’s leaked baby joins the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet roster

More and more new Pokémon are getting leaked through early copies of Scarlet and Violet getting sold before release. One of these new Pokémon is Charcadet, the fire-type pre-evolved form of Armarouge and Ceruledge. If you don’t want to learn more about Charcadet or other major leaks about Scarlet and Violet, we suggest you look away.

Charcadet is a pure fire-type Pokémon based on European soldiers and warriors from back in the day. Its name is a pun on charcoal and cadet. Its Poké Dex entry claims it’s a charcoal that came to life and became possessed by a fiery fighting spirit. Charcadet can evolve into either Armarouge, the flame spirit wearing the gold armor, or Ceruledge, the blue shade with twin blades as hands. Charcadet can only transform into Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet, whereas Characadet can only evolve into Ceruledge in Pokémon Violet.

Armarouge is a fire and psychic-type Pokémon and can use psychic moves to guard its body against enemy attacks. Ceruledge is a fire and ghost-type Pokémon and is more of an offensive Pokémon than Armarouge, using its twin blades to slice down its foes. Armarouge and Ceruledge are two of the most popular new Pokémon introduced for Scarlet and Violet. Fans adore each Pokémon’s slick design, with Ceruledge becoming the runaway fan-favorite between the two spirit Pokémon. Charcadet will no doubt be a much-in-demand Pokémon as players will rush to get it to receive either Armarouge or Ceruledge.

The other leaked Pokémon include the sushi fish Pokémon Veluza, the new flamingo Pokémon simply called Flamigo, the cute dark-type dog Pokémon named Maschiff, a pair of mice Pokémon labeled Tandemaus, and all the ancient and future Paradox forms for several vital Pokémon. The images also revealed the evolutions for all three starters — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. All the leaked images are not official announcements from The Pokémon Company or Nintendo and should not be taken as an official confirmation until either company reveals anything.