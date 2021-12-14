Alan Wake II returning cast and third-person gameplay confirmed by Remedy

Alan Wake 2 is finally happening, and it was officially announced during The Game Awards. Creative director Sam Lake was at the show to present the debut trailer, and he also just confirmed some minor, but important details about the long-anticipated sequel.

First things first — or perhaps third in this case. Lake confirmed on Twitter that Alan Wake 2 will be a third-person game, just like its predecessor and its sister game Control. Furthermore, Ikka Villi and Matthew Porretta will be returning for the sequel. The two actors share the titular role of Alan Wake, with Villi playing him in live-action cutscenes and providing the animated body double, with Porretta voicing the animated character. The cast and camera are key parts of the Alan Wake identity, so it’s good know they’ll be back for the sequel.

Thank you for being as excited about Alan Wake 2 as we are ❤️🔥🔦. A couple of easy clarifications before we go dark to continue the work. Yes, this is a 3rd person game. Yes, both Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta return in the role of Alan Wake. #AlanWake @alanwake @remedygames pic.twitter.com/8UvzXGgKdE — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) December 14, 2021

Lake shared the information before developer Remedy Entertainment “goes dark to continue the work.” Alan Wake 2 is slated for a 2023 release date, so we’ve got a while to wait. During The Game Awards, Lake promised we’d see gameplay in 2022, and considering this will be Remedy’s first true survival horror game, that’s sure to be an exciting preview. PlayStation 5 is the only currently confirmed platform, but the game is ostensibly coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC as well,