Alan Wake Remastered may be heading to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo fans may be able to experience Alan Wake Remastered on the go after all. The official ESRB website listing for Alan Wake Remastered lists the following platforms: Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.

Retailer websites sometimes incorrectly list release dates and platforms for games. With the ESRB being the industry’s authority on game classifications, it’s unlikely for their website to mislead people. This suggests a strong possibility of an impending Nintendo Switch announcement.

Given the recent Kingdom Hearts collection was announced to be coming to Switch via the Cloud, that possibility can’t be ruled out for Alan Wake Remastered. Cloud streaming has previously been exclusively used for demanding games that couldn’t run natively on the hardware itself, beginning with Resident Evil 7 which was exclusive to Japan.

Given Alan Wake was originally an Xbox 360 title and we have seen many conversions of games from that era to the Switch with enhancements, such as the original Crysis, the Switch should be capable of running the game natively. The remaster is relatively demanding, considering its resolution targets on next-gen platforms. With a few nips and tucks, including native rendering resolution, the Switch should be able to offer a handheld experience that outclasses the Xbox 360 original.