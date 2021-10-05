The Kingdom Hearts saga is coming to Nintendo Switch

Fans rejoiced on October 5 when Sora from Kingdom Hearts was revealed to be the final fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. That said, the fun with Sora isn’t going to start and end with his addition to the game. There is no doubt that Nintendo went through a lot of legal hoops in order to get Sora to appear in the Smash series, and they are definitely taking advantage of the place they ended up. The Kingdom Hearts saga is going to be coming to Nintendo Switch.

Image via Nintendo

The series will be available via three games: Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III. These games will be available through Nintendo Switch’s cloud gaming services and will require a working internet connection in order to run. The three games above include the main three titles, but also smaller titles within the HD remasters such as Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories, and Kingdom Hearts 3D (Dream Drop Distance).

There is no current release date for when these titles will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, but Sora will be arriving in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on October 18.