All Xbox One games run on Xbox Series X, and that includes supported OG Xbox and 360 titles

Microsoft has further detailed how backwards compatibility is going to work on Xbox Series X, its next-gen console launching later this year.

Fans on social networks and forums, particularly on ResetEra, have been debating over the last several hours because of a supposed lack of clarity in communication from Microsoft, and this has prompted Xbox to issue a quick statement on Twitter to make things clearer on that side.

According to a tweet from platform owner, Xbox Series X backwards compatibility is set to run all of the Xbox One games, which incluse not only native Xbox One titles but also currently supported OG Xbox and Xbox 360 titles.

Xbox on Twitter @JamesSh20263742 All games that are currently Backwards Compatible, yes. Plus all Xbox One games.

It’s worth mentioning that Microsoft is still working on expanding the library of games already available in the backwards compatibility, and on top of that crafting new techniques in order to have them shine even brighter on Xbox Series X.

As mentioned on Xbox Wire, already in its current state, Xbox Series X will let “players (…) see the benefits of the improved hardware of Xbox Series X for backwards compatible games, including improved boot and load times, more stable frame rates, higher resolutions and improved image quality.”

Among the first Xbox One games getting such improvements on XSX we can find Gears 5, which is already said to be reaching around 100fps.

On top of that, Xbox backwards compatibility is also extended to accessories, as Xbox One controllers and peripherals will work since day one on the next-gen platform.

PlayStation is slightly behind in the way it is handling backwards compatibility on PS5, not having supported it throughout the current generation.

The latest hardware presentation from lead system architect Mark Cerny has detailed that almost all of the top 100 PS4 games will be available to play on PlayStation 5, even though we’re not been told yet which titles are in the list.