Alolan Ninetales Is Getting New Holowear in Pokémon Unite on October 1

A brand new set of Holowear for Alolan Ninetales has been confirmed to be arriving in Pokémon Unite! According to the official Twitter page, the Premium Sacred Style Holowear Set will be available come October 1, which is this Friday. No details have been shared regarding how to obtain this set yet, but more is expected in the future.

Prior to this, Alolan Ninetales was one of the new Pokémon on the roster who did not have any Holowear available in Pokémon Unite. So far the only Pokémon with Holowear sets, in addition to Alolan Ninetales, are Absol, Gardevoir, Talonflame, Cinderace, Machamp, Snorlax, Garchomp, Mr. Mime, Greninja, Pikachu, Venusaur, Eldegoss, Blastoise, Slowbro, Charizard, Gengar, and Lucario.

Gengar and Lucario received their Holowear as part of the Galactic 094 battle pass that is currently available across both versions of Pokémon Unite. Players can continue to participate in daily and weekly challenges to win both these sets and other rewards as part of the pass. Players can also be rewarded with a slew of prizes that were recently added to the game until October 31, 1,000 Aeos Tickets, the Unite license for Pikachu, and the special Festival Style Holowear for Pikachu. The addition of Alolan Ninetales’s Holowear is likely part of the promised future updates to the game outlined previously.