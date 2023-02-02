Amnesia: The Bunker stalks its way into your home this May

It is never a bad time of year for a good scare, so fans of the Amnesia series have been waiting patiently for when the latest entry, Amnesia: The Bunker, would finally be released. The team behind the game has made big promises around it, including unscripted environments and a horror sandbox setting that changes based on player choice, but the brave souls looking to dive into this psychological horror game will need to wait a bit longer than expected.

Originally slated for a March 2023 release, it now looks like Amnesia: The Bunker won’t drop until May 16. No reason for the delay was given in the initial press release, but this is hardly the most severe game delay we’ve seen in recent weeks. If Amnesia: The Bunker lives up to the high standard set by its predecessors, it should be well worth the wait.

Set during World War I, Amnesia: The Bunker follows the story of French soldier Henri as he is left behind by his unit and becomes locked in an abandoned military bunker. He soon discovers that he isn’t alone and is being stalked by an unseen, seemingly unkillable creature. To make matters worse, he’s only got one bullet left in his revolver, so he better make it count.

The developers have said that Amnesia: The Bunker will include adaptive environments and puzzles to solve, with each playthrough offering something a little different. If they can deliver on the atmospheric tension the series is known for, then this is certainly one for horror fans to look forward to when they’ve finished off the Dead Space remake.

Amnesia: The Bunker is a semi-open world horror game set in the same universe as the rest of the Amnesia series. It is due to release on May 16 for PC as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles, though which specific consoles it will be available for hasn’t been made public just yet.