Among Us VR Reveals Name of Community Voted Map and Releases Lofi Beats Video

The Among Us VR team revealed in February that a new map was on the way to the VR version of the game. The team did not share the name of this location, as they wanted players to send in votes and decide the name, making it a community-driven experience.

Related: Does Among Us have crossplay? Answered

With over 14,000 votes submitted to them, the Among Us VR team have a final name for this map, and it’s called Polus Point. Alongside the reveal announcement, the team also shares a Lofi video featuring the lava snow map for players who want to sit back and relax, listening to the music.

Polus Point joins the Among Us VR Map Rotation in Patch 4

The arrival of the Polus Point map is a historic moment for Among Us, the first community-voted name added to the game. Players will have the chance to fully explore it and the added lobby customization options many have requested for quite some time when Patch 4 makes its way to the live servers.

@amongusvr saddles in, too!

Crewmates can find the Horse Hat on the Open Beta* now!



*coming to base game, for free, later this month https://t.co/1V4AXHPBlu pic.twitter.com/W8W6Aie5le — Among Us VR (@AmongUsVR) April 1, 2023

Players can check out the Lofi Beats for themselves at their leisure, celebrating the Polus Point map announcement, featuring 30 minutes of relaxing music with the lava and snow background from the map.

While the community has been busy voting on the name for the name, several lucky players have been busy checking out the Open Beta of the upcoming Patch 4. One of the more anticipated pieces that players have been checking out is the Horse Hat, a free item available to players.

The addition of the map is one of the many things players can look forward to when Patch 4 arrives in the future. We still do not have a release date confirmation for when it arrives, but we should know more in the coming future and what type of highly requested features the team has been working on.