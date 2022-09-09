Amy Hennig’s Captain America/Black Panther game teased at D23 Showcase

Officially revealed during the D23 Showcase, players were able to get their first look at the upcoming Captain America and Black Panther game. The game is being developed by Amy Hennig, a well-known video game developer who was responsible for the Jak and Daxter and Uncharted series. Very little information was released about the game, such as what platforms it’ll be released on, a release date, and even its name. However, there is some things we do know.

This game will be taking place in World War 2 and it seems like Hydra, a well-known terrorist organization in the Marvel universe, is involved as their signature hat and a document with their logo on it was spotted in the trailer. Another tidbit that was released was that while players can play as either Black Panther or Captain America, there are two other playable heroes you can play as, though their identities haven’t been revealed. The most we know about them is that one is an American solider and a warrior from Wakanda. Given that they’re next two of the biggest heroes in Marvel, we highly doubt that these will just be generic characters.

The text “solider” and “spy” were displayed at the end of the trailer right after “King” and “Captain.” The latter two terms describe Black Panther and Captain America. So, it’s likely that the keywords “solider” and “spy” are cluing players in on who the two mysterious characters might be. The word “spy” could be referring to Nakia, who is a spy and member of the War Dogs, a intelligence service for Wakanda. As for solider, it’s possible that Bucky Barnes might be the other hidden character since he’s widely known as the Winter Solider but from his getup, it’s likely that he won’t actually be the Winter Solider that Marvel fans know him as.

You can expect more information on the Untitled Captain America and Black Panther game in the coming months.