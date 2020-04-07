Animal Crossing: New Horizons has already sold 2.8 million copies in Japan

Animal Crossing: New Horizons confirms its strong debut in Japan, with over 2.8 million copies sold in just ten days.

According to the details shared by Famitsu, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the best selling game of March, followed by Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX well distanced at 218,000 copies sold.

The game had already sold 1,880,626 units between Mar. 20 and 22, breaking the previous record for the best Nintendo Switch title by around 600,000 copies – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate held it with 1.22 million. This means another million copies were sold in a little over one week.

The latest installation in the Animal Crossing franchise has also improved Switch sales, with the console selling 830,000 units between Feb. 24 and Mar. 29 alone.

The second best selling console was PlayStation 4, and it sold just 64,492 units, not negative figures considering the platform is at the end of its life cycle. Nintendo Switch was boosted by the release of New Horizons in that period.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is being supported with live service and events despite logistical issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The game has received four updates in a matter of weeks and is already running its first Easter-themed event – Bunny Day.

The latest update was, in fact, mainly a way for Nintendo to adjust the balance of the event, as it was pushing too many eggs compared with the rates of regular items.