Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ museum could be introducing an art wing

Animal Crossing: New Horizons‘ museum could soon get bigger, according to a hint discovered throughout the game.

An NPC called Fang has received a new dialogue where he mentions an art wing could be on its way for the building.

You can see the dialogue in the tweet below.

ka on Twitter did fang just leak the art dlc #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/eKJxX9lobo

Fang mentions that “[I] can’t say I know much about art. But I like that there’s some in the museum here for me to gawk at.”

As players might have noticed, there’s not an art wing at the museum right now, and it looks like an update could introduce it in the game soon.

Currently, the game is running a Bunny Day event, and that’s been the only major update released for New Horizons since its Mar. 20 release.

Multiple updates have followed since the beginning of the event, but they only served as balance patches and bug fixes. The latest has nerfed the pace of egg discoveries throughout the island, whose rate had been kind of annoying for fans.

It’s not clear whether this art wing could be deployed as part of a brand new event or just be added as a fixed-wing for the museum.

The Nintendo Switch exclusive has had strong sales throughout the world. In Japan, it has sold almost three million copies since launch.