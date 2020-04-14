Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp introduces Furniture & Fashion Plan, Preview feature

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp update 3.2.0 is now available for iOS and Android smart devices, introducing new content for mobile Animal Crossing players.

The update is coming with a useful Preview feature that, similar to what happens on New Horizons for Nintendo Switch, allows you to have a look at furniture and clothes before you craft them.

On top of that, the Furniture & Fashion Plan has also been introduced, although it’s just a rebrand of the Cookie & Depot Plan. It allows you to save up to five different layouts.

Thanks to the update, Blather’s Treasure Treak is also getting easier, even though you’ll be required to spend Bells and materials to make it so.

Here’s the full changelog:

Full Details

The “Cookie & Depot Plan” has relaunched as the “Furniture & Fashion Plan”! While enrolled, you can save up to five different layouts.

“Preview” function added. Now you can try furniture and clothing out before you craft it!

You can now take Fave Photos in Recreation Spots.

You can now use items to clear maps with the new “Auto-Trek” function in Blathers’s Treasure Trek.

Added new Normal Classes to Happy Homeroom

Adjusted the friend list design

Assistance from camp caretakers via the Pocket Camp Club Happy Helper Plan will now count towards goal for fulfilling animal requests

Increased the variety of fortune cookies available in the Furniture & Fashion Plan

Reduced the number of Leaf Tickets needed to “get all items using Leaf Tickets!” on some maps

Adjusted items obtained from animal requests and balloons that appear on the map

Display adjustments.

Other minor adjustments.

According to the latest download and microtransactions data provided in time for the release of New Horizons, Pocket Camp has managed to stay relevant despite being available for almost three years.

This also happened because of crossover initiatives that have attracted more and more users in the anticipation leading to the Nintendo Switch exclusive.