New Apex Legends: Defiance footage breaks down Control Mode, Mad Maggie’s powers

Just a few days after the release of Apex Legends: Defiance’s launch trailer, developer Respawn Entertainment has dropped more footage that gives a sneak peek at its new domination-style game mode. Better yet, Season 12’s legend will apparently be coming into the game with a ferocious wrecking ball as her main ability.

The Season 12 preview examined much of the game’s incoming Control game mode, which revolves around two nine-player teams fighting for three different objectives, all while having unlimited spawns. In addition, the gameplay seemingly points to Control having several maps to play on and an in-game leaderboard.

New legend Mad Maggie also makes another appearance here, but with a much deeper insight into her skills. For one, the Salvo soldier is confirmed to have a brutal wreaking ball Ultimate ability that speeds through the map to detonate enemies on command. She may also be the best character to use with a Shotgun, as her Passive ability gives her more speed when carrying anything of that weapon type.

This latest reveal also shows off what appears to be a new underground location deep within the returning Olympus map, as well as the gigantic reactor that Mad Maggie infamously activated in Season 12’s launch trailer. It seems that other returning points of interest within Olympus will change too, with the map now sporting a wealth of new buildings and ziplines inside each.

There is going to be much to witness when Apex Legends: Defiance and its plethora of new feature drops on February 8 for all of the game’s supported platforms.