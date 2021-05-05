Apex Legends facing progress reset error due to server issues

Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy was supposed to launch with the great unveiling of a new mode and be the biggest, best launch yet. Instead, it had been a frustrating day of back-to-back errors, bugs, and limited connectivity. The newest bug that has hit players is a ‘reset’ that has removed all skins, currency, Legends, and other cosmetics from the game, on top of only being able to play default characters most of the time.

First of all, if this happens to you, don’t panic. The issues are connectivity issues, not account issues. That means when the bug is fixed, that all of your content will be back after the server and marketplace issues are fixed. Second of all, it means that if your store tab does work, do not try to buy anything.

There is a good chance that it will take time for these issues to resolve. For now, if these issues are affecting you, you can still play the game, just with the six default characters and their default skins as the only current options. It is a little unfair, as some players do have access to the full Legend roster. But hopefully, a fix will come along soon enough.