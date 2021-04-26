Apex Legends seems to be bringing back Titanfall’s iconic C.A.R. SMG

One of the many new surprises arriving in Season 9 of Apex Legends may be something that hasn’t been officially announced. During the overviews of the upcoming Arenas mode, fans quickly noticed a particular detail in an image explaining the mode’s shop mechanics. The stock of a weapon that isn’t currently in the Apex Legends armory is visible in the image, and that stock unmistakably belongs to the C.A.R. SMG from Titanfall and Titanfall 2.

If Respawn intends to introduce the weapon to Apex Legends, this would be great news for everyone who plays the game. Many Titanfall players love the C.A.R. for being an easy to use and reliable weapon, and have been hoping for its return basically since the start of Apex Legends. And those unfamiliar with Titanfall simply get to enjoy a brand new weapon added to the Apex Legends loot pool, in addition to the Bocek Bow introduced in Season 9. This would also mark the first time Respawn has added two new weapons in a season of Apex Legends, setting a nice precedent.

To be clear, there is no guarantee that the C.A.R. SMG is being added to Apex Legends in the upcoming Season 9, or ever. Respawn often playtests weapons, legends, mechanics, and modes internally many months ahead of introducing them to the game. Some of them never make it to the live build, as is the case with the ammo belts which were accidentally shown during the Wattson preview back in Season 2.