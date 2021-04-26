How to use the new Shatter Caps and Deadeye’s Tempo Hop-Ups

With the Skullpiercer Rifling Hop-Up leaving us, the path has been cleared for a new Hop-Up to join in, but instead of just one, the Apex Legends is doubling down. With the new changes, not one, but two new Hop-Ups are coming to Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy. Their full names are Shatter Caps and Deadeye’s Tempo. Both of them are compatible with the new Bocek Compound Bow, but another weapon each as well. Let’s take a look at everything these new attachments bring to the Apex Games.

Shatter Caps

Image via Respawn

Shatter Caps is basically the opposite of the former Precision Choke Hop-Up. Instead of tightening a spread on a toggle, it adds a second fire mode widening the spread, splitting a single bullet or arrow into a shotgun pattern. This Hop-Up can basically transform its compatible weapons into makeshift shotguns great for switching from mid-range to close-range. The Shatter Caps Hop-Up is compatible with half of the weapons in the new Marksman class.

Compatible Weapons: Bocek Bow, 30-30 Repeater

Deadeye’s Tempo

Image via Respawn

Deadeye’s Tempo is an interesting Hop-Up that allows for an increased fire rate when firing at the optimal pace. In terms of the Bocek Bow it would be when the arrow is fully drawn back. How it will bring its magic to the Sniper Rifle category for the Sentinel is a little different, but also encourages a steady fire rate for a long-range weapon, which is very interesting. The Sentinel has been expecting a Hop-Up since an error showed a slot on the gun in Season 8.

Compatible Weapons: Bocek Bow, Sentinel

Combining Hop-Ups

It should be noted that the Bocek Bow is the first weapon to have two separate Hop-Up slots, meaning that you can equip both Shatter Caps and Deadeye’s Tempo on the Bocek Bow at the same time. This will allow for the Bocek Bow to become a Shotgun with a high rate of fire, enemies beware.