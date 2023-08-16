Armored Core 6 Fans Drool Over Gorgeous $400 Premium Edition Sculpture

It’s not uncommon for games to have multiple editions, some offering small bonuses like extra costumes or an extra skill point, while others come with heaps of digital and physical extras, ranging from artbook to models. For Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, their premium edition model is looking like an epic and expensive addition to any player’s collector’s items.

Related: Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon: Release Date, Preorder Bonuses & Trailers

Armored Core 6 Model Features a Big, Detailed Mech With All the Trimmings

The Reddit post features a picture of the mech sculpture that comes with the premium edition of Armored Core 6, which includes the mech standing to attention with some large weaponry on its sides. In addition, the model comes surrounded by a hanger-like structure that encompasses the mech, and from what we can see, it looks like it’s a pretty big model to boot.

Of course, a model like this comes with a hefty price tag, in this case, a $400 one. That said, the premium edition also comes with the game, the digital soundtrack, a steelbook, a hardcover artbook, pins, stickers, art cards, and a poster. Whether that’s worth the money is up to you.

Screenshot via Bandai Namco Entertainment’s YouTube channel

Comments on the picture are mainly from fans who are either drooling over how cool the model looks, or upset they can’t afford it, with user u/NormieSpecialist simply saying, “I hate being poor.” Others have commented about potential mods and customization we could see, in keeping with the game focus on building your mech how you want, with u/lilBob1989 stating, “Excited to see if people do custom paints on these and if a free 3D print schematic for something similar is available.” That said, some have pointed out that as cool as the model is, it doesn’t seem worth the high asking price, and that’s a more than fair assessment.

Related: Armored Core 6 Finally Reveals Recommended PC Requirements

Whether or not you plan to fork out loads of money for the collectors, premium, or deluxe editions, you won’t need to wait long for your chance to jump into Armored Core 6 as the game is set to release on August 25, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.