Armored Core 6 Will Run On Same Engine As Elden Ring & Sekiro

Armored Core 6 is just around the corner, and fans are gearing up for their first foray into the mecha action title after a long absence of a new title. Aside from the games looking to be a great time, it also looks to be a goldmine for the modding and datamining communities, as it has been confirmed that Armored Core 6 will use the same engine as Sekiro and Elden Ring.

Players Are Excited at the Possibilities for Armored Core Modding With Engine Revelation

The news comes from Twitter user @manfightdragon, otherwise known as Lance McDonald. They are a prominent modder responsible for the popular Bloodbourne mod that allowed the game to run at 60FPS and other content surrounding FromSoftware titles. In his tweet, he states they can “confirm 100% now that Armored Core 6 is running on the Elden Ring / Sekiro engine.” For modders, this will be welcome news.

Users on Reddit have expressed their excitement at the modding potential of Armored Core, with some offering their suggestions for mods, like adding Elden ring bosses into the game, or potential mechs based on Voltron of Gundam. One more comical user suggested Thomas the Tank Engine, which admittedly would be an interesting addition.

It also helps that the games made with this engine, including Elden Ring, ran well on console and PC and boast great visuals and quality, which should hopefully translate to FromSoftware’s newest title.

Previous FromSoftware titles like Elden Ring and Sekrio have thriving mod and datamining communities, with players constantly digging into the files to discover the game’s secrets or creating and adding worthwhile content to the games. Given the number of mods out for these titles and the seemingly approachable nature of making mods for them, it bodes well for Armored Core players and modders. Expect to see plenty of mods begin popping up for the game in the near future.